Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ather Energy, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HAL, Punjab National Bank, Olectra Greentech — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ather Energy Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Olectra Greentech Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,453.40)

Tapan: Buy

Great performance but valuations are too high.

Ebitda is negative but it will turn positive over time.

Retail expansion continues with new launches.

Strong technology platform, cash position is okay.

Since valuations are high, buy at 15-20% down from CMP.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 735.60)

Kush: Hold

Stock has rebounded multiple times from Rs 720-730.

Rs 720-730 is long-term support zone for HDFC Bank.

Still consider with stop loss of Rs 700 levels.

Risk-reward ratio is favourable right now.

Look for target of Rs 765 and above Rs 795-800

Olectra Greentech Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,403.00)

Tapan: Hold

Results are okay, outlook is quite look.

Order execution will be accelerating.

Stock has premium valuations and competition is increasing.

Company has good order book. Can hold.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 14,024.00)

Kush: Don't add

Stock gets momentum but fizzles out.

Selling pressure on the stock.

Stock has not touched 200 moving average.

Have near-term concerns on Maruti.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: Rs 4,938.60)

Tapan: Hold

HAL will do well but the problem lies in execution.

Very strong order book. Stock will do well over the time.

Hold at current market price as it is a long-term player.

Punjab National Bank (CMP: Rs 114.58)

Kush: Hold

Stock is giving good recoveries.

Resistance is at Rs 116 which is not broken since last 5-6 months.

Momentum will fast once the stock crosses Rs 116.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 105-107.

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