Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 6% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch

Technocraft Ventures' Rs 252 crore IPO will open for subscription on Aug. 7. Ahead of the launch, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13 indicates an estimated listing gain of around 6%.

The book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) and will open for subscription on Aug. 7.

Before applying for the IPO, investors should review the following key details to make an informed investment decision.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP Today

According to the InvestorGain website, Technocraft Ventures latest IPO GMP stands at Rs 13 on Aug. 6. With the upper price band of Rs 212, Technocraft Ventures IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 225 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that successful investors will likely see potential listing gains of more than 6% on IPO debut.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Details

Technocraft Ventures IPO comprises a fresh issue of 95 lakh shares worth Rs 201.51 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 24 lakh shares worth Rs 50.37 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 200-Rs 212 per share.

Investors can apply for lots of 70 shares. Retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,840 at the upper end of the price band.

Khambatta Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Particular Details Issue Size Rs 251.88 crore Price Band Rs 200-212 GMP Today Rs 13 Expected Listing Price Rs 225 Listing Gain ~6% Lot Size 70 shares Minimum Investment Rs 14,840 IPO Opens Aug. 7 IPO Closes Aug. 11 Allotment Aug. 12 Refunds Aug. 13 Listing Aug. 14

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Use of Proceeds:

The company will use the IPO's net proceeds primarily to meet its working capital requirements, with the remaining amount to be allocated for general corporate purposes.

About Technocraft Ventures

Founded in 1998, Technocraft Ventures Ltd. is an infrastructure development company that executes turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects across sectors, primarily for state governments and government agencies in north India.

Company Financials

Technocraft Ventures reported total income of Rs 347 crore for FY26, compared with Rs 281 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 54% YoY to Rs 43.32 crore from Rs 28.20 crore during the same period. Ebitda also improved, rising to Rs 72.18 crore in FY26 from Rs 49.63 crore in FY25.

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Investors will also monitor subscription demand across retail, non-institutional and qualified institutional buyer (QIB) categories during the three-day bidding period, along with changes in the grey market premium ahead of the Aug. 14 listing.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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