P&G Health Stock Tumbles 6% Even As Q1 Net Profit Surges 45%

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.'s share price declined 6% to a low of Rs 6,070 in trade on Thursday, despite net profit and revenue for the first quarter of financial year 2027 jumping.

P&G Health reported a 45.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 96 crore from Rs 66 crore for the June quarter on strengthened supply chain and go-to-market capabilities, and one-time proceeds from the sale of an immovable asset.

Operational Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 72 crores, up 9% versus a year ago excluding the one-time proceeds. Revenue increased 7.4% to Rs 364 crore from Rs 339 crore, while Ebitda rose 11% to Rs 101 crore from Rs 91 crore.

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The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 27.7% from 26.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

"We are delivering balanced growth and value creation for all our stakeholders, driven by our strategy that is centred on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value), constructive disruption, productivity, and an agile accountable organization," Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India said while commenting on the performance.

As of 3 p.m. IST, the stock traded 5.33% lower at Rs 6,122.50, as against a marginal advance in the benchmark Nifty index. The share price has risen 6.9% year-to-date and 0.89% in the last 12 months.

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