Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 14

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Indian Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices closed mixed on Thursday, August 13 as domestic equities remained influenced by global cues. In terms of sector, metal and PSU Bank stocks emerged as the top drags, while realty and FMCG stocks were among the leading gainers.

The BSE Sensex ended at 78,079.96, up 0.15%, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,395.85, down 0.16%.

EarningsTomorrow

3M India Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Belrise Industries, Borosil, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Valor Estate, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Easy Trip Planners, Genesys International Corporation, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Jupiter Wagons, Lux Industries, Max Estates, MM Forgings, Natco Pharma, NMDC, NMDC Steel, Orchid Pharma, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Rubicon Research Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

ALSO READ: JLR Headwinds Key Factor Behind 80% Hit To Tata Motors' Q1 Bottomline

Earnings post Market

Honasa Consumer (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 27.0% to Rs. 756 crore versus Rs. 595 crore.

EBITDA up 140.2% to Rs. 110 crore versus Rs. 45.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.6% versus 7.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 90.3 crore versus Rs. 41.3 crore.

Axiscades Technologies (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 94.7% to Rs. 183 crore versus Rs. 94 crore.

EBITDA up 38.1% to Rs. 8.7 crore versus Rs. 6.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.8% versus 6.7%.

Net loss at Rs. 15 crore versus profit of Rs. 21 crore.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 6.4% to Rs. 3,586 crore versus Rs. 3,371 crore.

EBITDA up 39.4% to Rs. 220 crore versus Rs. 158 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.1% versus 4.7%.

Net profit up 35.1% to Rs. 73.5 crore versus Rs. 54.4 crore.

DCW (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 14.0% to Rs. 542 crore versus Rs. 475.5 crore.

EBITDA down 33.5% to Rs. 35.7 crore versus Rs. 53.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 11.3%.

Net profit at Rs. 34.5 crore versus Rs. 11.4 crore.

Tata Motors PV (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% to Rs. 95,799 crore versus Rs. 87,677 crore.

EBITDA down 17.2% to Rs. 6,326 crore versus Rs. 7,639 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 8.7%.

Net profit down 80.3% to Rs. 775 crore versus Rs. 3,924 crore.

JLR (Q1 FY27 YoY)

Revenue down 9.6% to £6 billion.

EBITDA margin at 8.1%.

EBIT margin at 2.8% versus 4.0% YoY

Volumes impacted by supply constraints.

Endurance Technologies (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 30.0% to Rs. 4,315 crore versus Rs. 3,319 crore.

EBITDA up 20.7% to Rs. 536 crore versus Rs. 444 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.4% versus 13.4%.

Net profit up 8.0% to Rs. 245 crore versus Rs. 226 crore.

Welspun Living (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.7% to Rs. 2,795 crore versus Rs. 2,261 crore.

EBITDA up 42.4% to Rs. 321 crore versus Rs. 225.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.5% versus 10.0%.

Net profit up 83.6% to Rs. 161 crore versus Rs. 88 crore.

HMA Agro Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 88.0% to Rs. 2,110 crore versus Rs. 1,123 crore.

EBITDA up 63.5% to Rs. 8.5 crore versus Rs. 5.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 0.4% versus 0.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 50.7 crore versus Rs. 0.8 crore.

Diamond Power Infrastructure (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 690 crore versus Rs. 302 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 77 crore versus Rs. 31 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.2% versus 10.3%.

Net profit at Rs. 58.4 crore versus Rs. 16.4 crore.

Praj Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 11.8% to Rs. 716 crore versus Rs. 640 crore.

EBITDA down 4.1% to Rs. 30 crore versus Rs. 31.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.2% versus 4.9%.

Net profit at Rs. 11.6 crore versus Rs. 5.3 crore.

Technocraft Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 27.2% to Rs. 805 crore versus Rs. 633 crore.

EBITDA up 58.9% to Rs. 178 crore versus Rs. 112 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.1% versus 17.7%.

Net profit up 69.6% to Rs. 134 crore versus Rs. 79 crore.

Premier Explosives (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 27.5% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 142 crore.

EBITDA down 68.9% to Rs. 6.5 crore versus Rs. 20.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.3% versus 14.7%.

Net profit down 79.7% to Rs. 3.1 crore versus Rs. 15.3 crore.

Relaxo Footwears (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs. 705 crore versus Rs. 654 crore.

EBITDA up 8.8% to Rs. 108.2 crore versus Rs. 99.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.4% versus 15.2%.

Net profit up 12.4% to Rs. 54.9 crore versus Rs. 48.9 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 44.8% to Rs. 1,365 crore versus Rs. 942 crore.

EBITDA up 30.3% to Rs. 259.8 crore versus Rs. 199.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.0% versus 21.2%.

Net profit up 43.2% to Rs. 197 crore versus Rs. 137.3 crore.

AGI Infra (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.2% to Rs. 96.4 crore versus Rs. 91.6 crore.

Net profit up 37.5% to Rs. 27.5 crore versus Rs. 20 crore.

Sammaan Capital (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Total income down 30.1% to Rs. 1,683 crore versus Rs. 2,409 crore.

Net profit down 27.2% to Rs. 243 crore versus Rs. 334 crore.

Brainbees Solutions (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 13.0% to Rs. 2,106 crore versus Rs. 1,863 crore.

EBITDA up 73.5% to Rs. 59 crore versus Rs. 34 crore.

EBITDA margin at 2.8% versus 1.8%.

Net loss at Rs. 31 crore versus loss of Rs. 46 crore.

Elgi Equipments (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 22.5% to Rs. 1,062 crore versus Rs. 867 crore.

EBITDA up 27.7% to Rs. 155 crore versus Rs. 121 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.6% versus 14.0%.

Net profit up 20.7% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 85.6 crore.

LG Electronics India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 15.5% to Rs. 7,233 crore versus Rs. 6,263 crore.

EBITDA up 26.2% to Rs. 904 crore versus Rs. 716.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.5% versus 11.4%.

Net profit up 27.0% to Rs. 653 crore versus Rs. 513 crore.

Indigo Paints (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19.7% to Rs. 370 crore versus Rs. 309 crore.

EBITDA up 40.0% to Rs. 62 crore versus Rs. 44.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.8% versus 14.3%.

Net profit up 61.1% to Rs. 41.8 crore versus Rs. 25.9 crore.

KRBL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 5.6% to Rs. 1,496 crore versus Rs. 1,584 crore.

EBITDA up 59.6% to Rs. 307 crore versus Rs. 192.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.5% versus 12.2%.

Net profit up 72.8% to Rs. 261 crore versus Rs. 151 crore.

Rane Holdings (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.3% to Rs. 1,587 crore versus Rs. 1,341 crore.

EBITDA up 4.9% to Rs. 107.6 crore versus Rs. 102.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.8% versus 7.7%.

Net profit down 16.5% to Rs. 48 crore versus Rs. 57.5 crore.

JTEKT India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 26.9% to Rs. 718 crore versus Rs. 566 crore.

EBITDA up 23.4% to Rs. 38.5 crore versus Rs. 31.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.4% versus 5.5%.

Net profit down 42.6% to Rs. 6.2 crore versus Rs. 10.8 crore.

Ingersoll-Rand India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% to Rs. 379 crore versus Rs. 315 crore.

EBITDA up 21.5% to Rs. 90.2 crore versus Rs. 74.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.8% versus 23.5%.

Net profit up 19.5% to Rs. 70.5 crore versus Rs. 59 crore.

Dreamfolks Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 88.8% to Rs. 39 crore versus Rs. 349 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 20.8 crore versus profit of Rs. 27 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 13.6 crore versus profit of Rs. 21.3 crore.

KNR Constructions (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 4.1% to Rs. 588 crore versus Rs. 613 crore.

EBITDA down 47.0% to Rs. 96.7 crore versus Rs. 182.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.4% versus 29.8%.

Net profit down 34.1% to Rs. 81 crore versus Rs. 123 crore.

Galaxy Surfactants (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 39.4% to Rs. 1,782 crore versus Rs. 1,278 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 249 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.0% versus 9.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 166 crore versus Rs. 79.5 crore.

Travel Food Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.5% to Rs. 452 crore versus Rs. 375 crore.

EBITDA up 10.4% to Rs. 161 crore versus Rs. 146 crore.

EBITDA margin at 35.7% versus 39.0%.

Net profit up 38.0% to Rs. 126.7 crore versus Rs. 91.8 crore.

Swan Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 16.4% to Rs. 1,014 crore versus Rs. 1,213 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 3.9 crore versus profit of Rs. 26.4 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 31.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 19.1 crore.

Max Financial Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 16.8% to Rs. 14,977 crore versus Rs. 12,825 crore.

Net profit up 37.2% to Rs. 96 crore versus Rs. 70 crore.

Brigade Enterprises (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 12.9% to Rs. 1,116 crore versus Rs. 1,281 crore.

EBITDA up 11.7% to Rs. 362 crore versus Rs. 324 crore.

EBITDA margin at 32.4% versus 25.3%.

Net profit up 33.6% to Rs. 200 crore versus Rs. 150 crore.

Centum Electronics (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% to Rs. 204 crore versus Rs. 178 crore.

EBITDA down 17.0% to Rs. 22.9 crore versus Rs. 27.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.2% versus 15.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 106 crore versus Rs. 4.5 crore.



Supriya Lifescience (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 31.0% to Rs. 190 crore versus Rs. 145 crore.

EBITDA down 9.0% to Rs. 47.3 crore versus Rs. 52 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.9% versus 35.9%.

Net profit down 31.4% to Rs. 24 crore versus Rs. 35 crore.

Manorama Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 39.3% to Rs. 404 crore versus Rs. 290 crore.

EBITDA up 41.6% to Rs. 106.2 crore versus Rs. 75 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.3% versus 25.9%.

Net profit up 67.8% to Rs. 79 crore versus Rs. 47 crore.

Fujiyama Power Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 49.4% to Rs. 1,346 crore versus Rs. 901 crore.

EBITDA up 47.6% to Rs. 255 crore versus Rs. 173 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.9% versus 19.2%.

Net profit down 45.5% to Rs. 57.8 crore versus Rs. 106 crore.

Reported one-time loss of Rs. 144 crore in Q1.

JSW Cement (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21.6% to Rs. 1,896 crore versus Rs. 1,560 crore.

EBITDA down 7.5% to Rs. 299 crore versus Rs. 323 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.7% versus 20.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 161 crore versus loss of Rs. 1,356 crore.



Fino Payments Bank (Q1 FY27)

NII up 13.1% to Rs. 36.9 crore versus Rs. 32.6 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 13.7 crore versus profit of Rs. 17.8 crore.



Balmer Lawrie Investments (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 10.0% to Rs. 762 crore versus Rs. 693 crore.

Net profit up 1.8% to Rs. 45.5 crore versus Rs. 44.7 crore.

Olectra Greentech (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 66.0% to Rs. 576 crore versus Rs. 347 crore.

EBITDA up 46.6% to Rs. 69.2 crore versus Rs. 47.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.0% versus 13.6%.

Net profit down 0.4% to Rs. 25.9 crore versus Rs. 26 crore.

Unicommerce eSolutions (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 0.4% to Rs. 51.4 crore versus Rs. 51.6 crore.

EBIT down 30.5% to Rs. 3.4 crore versus Rs. 4.9 crore.

EBIT margin at 6.6% versus 9.5%.

Net profit up 38.2% to Rs. 4.7 crore versus Rs. 3.4 crore.

Engineers India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 5.8% to Rs. 820 crore versus Rs. 870 crore.

EBITDA up 75.3% to Rs. 126.6 crore versus Rs. 72.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.4% versus 8.3%.

Net profit at Rs. 158 crore versus Rs. 65.4 crore.

Avanti Feeds (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.3% to Rs. 1,900 crore versus Rs. 1,606 crore.

EBITDA down 49.7% to Rs. 110 crore versus Rs. 218 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.8% versus 13.6%.

Net profit down 42.1% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 178 crore.

Kennametal India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 18.6% to Rs. 478 crore versus Rs. 403 crore.

EBITDA up 67.9% to Rs. 129.3 crore versus Rs. 77 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.1% versus 19.1%.

Net profit up 72.8% to Rs. 89 crore versus Rs. 51 crore.

SEAMEC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 40.8% to Rs. 297 crore versus Rs. 211 crore.

EBITDA up 29.0% to Rs. 124.5 crore versus Rs. 96.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 41.9% versus 45.7%.

Net profit up 7.1% to Rs. 81.2 crore versus Rs. 75.8 crore.



ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 14: Nifty Bulls Hold Edge Above 24,265; RSI Signals Caution

Stocks In News

Oswal Pumps: The company receives an order worth Rs. 78 crore from North Bihar Power Distribution Company to set up rooftop solar projects.

RCF: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,100 crore via NCDs.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: Arm Birla Estates enters the Navi Mumbai redevelopment segment with the Vashi project having revenue potential of around Rs. 2,600 crore.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Deepak Sapra resigns as CEO of API & Services with effect from November 12

Aurobindo Pharma: The company incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary, Auropharm Overseas, in India.

Stove Kraft: The company incorporates a subsidiary in China and forms a 50:50 JV with Ningbo Wochi New Materials.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: The company reappoints Arun Axaykumar Kothari as Chairman & MD for five years from September 14; also reappoints Megharam Sagramji Choudhary and Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel as Whole-time Directors for five years.

Thomas Cook: Arm Sterling Holiday launches Sterling Quinta Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand.

Bharat Rasayan: The board considers a restructuring proposal involving BRL Finlease, Centum Finance and their wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Relaxo Footwears: The company reassesses manufacturing capacity to 9.1 lakh pairs per day from 10.5 lakh pairs earlier.

DCW: The company plans to invest up to Rs. 250 crore over the next 2-3 years for pigment capacity expansion and power plant improvement projects.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 835 crore.

G R Infraprojects: The company receives a Letter of Award worth Rs. 91.6 crore for a Multi Modal Logistics Park project in Varanasi.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare: The company will invest around Rs. 85 lakh to establish an Ayurvedic, Naturopathy and Panchkarma hospital facility in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

BPCL: The board will consider fundraising via NCDs on August 18.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank hikes 3-month, 1-year and 3-year MCLR rates by 5 bps each.

TVS Motor: The company launches electric three-wheeler TVS King EV MAX in Sri Lanka.

JSW Cement: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 500 crore via NCDs.

Waaree Energies: Arm enters into a JV agreement with SmartenGrand to manufacture and supply semiconductor products.

The company to sell shares worth Rs. 123 crore in subsidiary JSW One Platforms' IPO.

APAR Industries: The company closes its QIP issue and allots 16.9 lakh shares at Rs. 14,805 per share.

Bank of Baroda: The bank completes issuance of USD 700 million notes.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company issues a corporate guarantee of Rs. 1,600 crore for its subsidiary.

Escorts Kubota: The company launches two new tractor models in its agri-machinery business segment.

DCX Systems: JV ELTX Systems signs an additional non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to expand the scope of proposed operations in the state.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signs a licence agreement for a hotel in Visakhapatnam.

Ice Make Refrigeration: The company reappoints Chandrakant Patel as MD for three years from September 5 and reappoints Rajendra Patel and Vipul Patel as Joint MDs.

ICICI Bank: The bank completes issuance of USD 300 million senior unsecured fixed-rate notes.

Lloyds Enterprises: The company enters into a loan agreement with Tata Capital to avail financial assistance of Rs. 219 crore for acquisition of shares of Steel Infra Solutions.

Sindhu Trade Links: The company appoints Ankur Gupta as CFO and Vikas Singh Hooda as CEO.

Andhra Paper: Annual outage at the Andhra unit will be undertaken from August 17-28.

Maithan Alloys: The company redesignates Subhas Chandra Agarwalla as Executive Chairman and Subodh Agarwalla as MD & CEO from October 1.

Indigo Paints: The company will explore acquisition of an additional 11% stake in subsidiary Apple Chemie India.

CDSL: The company approves an investment of Rs. 5 crore in ONDC.

Fischer Medical Ventures: The company approves allotment of 1.43 crore shares at Rs. 23.40 per share.

Mankind Pharma: The company incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Mankind Pharma (Netherlands) B.V.

Ganesha Ecosphere: Fire incident reported at the polyester staple fibre plant of its subsidiary in Warangal, Telangana.

Vesuvius India: The company will sell its Gujarat business undertaking to Foseco India for Rs. 43 crore.

Le Travenues Technology: The company will sell 46,264 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Freshbus to Twelve Stone LLP at Rs. 7,911 per share.

Saatvik Green Energy: Arm Saatvik Solar Industries receives an order worth Rs. 132 crore for supply of solar PV modules.

IRM Energy: The company appoints Ashish Maheshwari as CFO from August 14.

Sanstar: The company reappoints Gouthamchand Sohanlal Chowdhary as MD for five years and reappoints Sambhav Gautam Chowdhary and Shreyans Gautam Chowdhary as Joint MDs.

IPO Update

Milky Mist IPO

Overall subscription stands at 56.12x on Day 3

QIBs 155.83x

NIIs 34.91x

Retail 8.41x.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO

Overall subscription stands at 7.78x on Day 2

NIIs 11.11x

Retail 9.36x

QIBs 2.22x.

Shiprocket IPO

Overall subscription stands at 3.16x on Day 2;

Retail 9.77x

NIIs 4.84x

QIBs 0.03x

IPO Listings

Leap India

Specializes in sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday.

IPO subscribed 8.38 times

1.71 times in retail category

16.84 times in QIB

12.64 times in NII category

Technocraft Ventures

Public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday.

IPO subscribed 38.69 times

25.35 times in the retail category

42.26 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

65.06 times in the NII category

Board Meetings

Stock split

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works



Fundraising

Bank of India

Natco Pharma Limited

TD Power Systems Limited

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited

Kitex Garments Limited



AGM

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Tube Invst., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Ashok Leyland, Lodha Developer, Sharda Crop, SBI Life Insurance, Waterways Leisure (Cordelia), Wheels India, Electrosteel Castings, PI Industries, SKF India, GE Power India, AB Capital, Ather Energy, Elgi Equipments, ESAF Small Finance Bank, NAVA, Strides Pharma, Aurum Proptech, Avanti Feeds, Vintage Coffee, Adani Power, Reliance, Devyani International, International Gemological Institute

Bulk & Block Deals

Thyrocare Technologies: Docon Technologies sold 10 lakh shares at Rs. 631.71 per share.

Docon Technologies sold 1.32 crore shares at Rs. 624 per share; buyers included HSBC Mutual Fund (30 lakh shares), Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance (24 lakh shares), DSP Mutual Fund (13.21 lakh shares), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (8.01 lakh shares) and other institutional investors.



Urban Company: Accel India IV (Mauritius), VYC11 and VY EM2 sold a combined 3.15 crore shares at Rs. 136 per share; SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.15 crore shares at the same price

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II sold 1.21 crore shares at Rs. 140.15 per share.

UltraTech Cement: Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation sold 25 lakh shares at Rs. 11,585 per share; buyers included HDFC Mutual Fund (12.95 lakh shares), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (3.45 lakh shares), National Pension Insurance Fund (1.57 lakh shares), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (1.55 lakh shares) and other institutional investors.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Shirish Govindbhai Patel sold 2.30 lakh shares at Rs. 3,325.27 per share.

SEAMEC: 360 ONE PIPE Fund bought 2.01 lakh shares at Rs. 1,529.25 per share.



Lock In

Fractal Analytics: 6 Month Lock in, 87 Million Shares, 51% of Total Outstanding

Insider trade

Metropolis Healthcare: Promoter entity Metz Advisory LLP disposed of 10.50 lakh shares in the company. Promoter group entity Duru Shah Family Trust disposed of 10.50 lakh shares in the company.

Thyrocare Technologies: Promoter Docon Technologies disposed of 26.01 lakh shares in the company.

TruAlt Bioenergy: Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings acquired 20,000 shares in the company.

NCC: Promoter entity Sirisha Projects acquired 4.43 lakh shares in the company.

Divi's Laboratories: Promoter group member Divi Madhusudana Rao disposed of 20,000 shares in the company.



Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Long – Term ASM: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM: Finolex Cables, TCPL Packaging

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: eClerx Services, IKIO Technologies, Kalyan Jewellers India

Price Band

Price Band change from 5% to 20%: INOX GREEN ENERGY SERVICES



Securities in ban period: BANDHANBNK, SAIL, LICI, MANAPPURAM

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