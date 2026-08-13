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Watch: Singapore-Flagged Ship Suffers Steering Failure, Rams Into Hooghly River Bank

Singapore-flagged MV Nawata Bhum reportedly loses steering control and crashes into Hooghly bank

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Watch: Singapore-Flagged Ship Suffers Steering Failure, Rams Into Hooghly River Bank
Singapore-flagged MV Nawata Bhum rams into Hooghly bank after reported steering failure
(Photo: Screen Grab/X)

A Singapore-flagged container ship reportedly suffered a steering failure while sailing towards Kolkata Port, losing control and crashing into the bank of the Hooghly River near Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

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The massive 147-metre-long vessel, identified as MV Nawata Bhum, can be seen veering towards the riverbank before ramming into the Noorpur Ferry Terminal. Locals at the spot said the ship later appeared to drop anchor, while the impact reportedly damaged the riverbank and buckled the road nearby.

The vessel was carrying containers from Port Klang in Malaysia to Kolkata Port when it reportedly lost control after negotiating a bend in the river near Diamond Harbour, around 50 kilometres south of Kolkata.

Initial reports suggest a possible failure in the ship's steering gear may have caused the vessel to veer off course.

A major disaster was averted as no launch or boat was stationed at the ferry terminal when the collision occurred. The ship reportedly sounded its horn repeatedly after losing control to alert people near the terminal.

The collision caused cracks along the bank at the Noorpur Ferry Terminal. Administrative officials subsequently reached the site to inspect the damage.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

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Watch: Singapore-Flagged Ship Suffers Steering Failure, Rams Into Hooghly River Bank

Watch: Singapore-Flagged Ship Suffers Steering Failure, Rams Into Hooghly River Bank

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