Former Spanish PM Rajoy Under Fire For 'No French Players' Comment Ahead Of World Cup Clash

Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France has been overshadowed by controversy after former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy drew criticism for his remark about the French national team that many considered racist.

Rajoy's comments came days before Spain's blockbuster clash with France at the FIFA World Cup.

The former prime minister praised France's performance at the tournament but questioned the identity of the players representing the country, prompting widespread backlash on social media and criticism from politicians and football fans.

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“They've won every match they've played at this World Cup and are currently top of the FIFA rankings. They also have an exceptionally strong squad. That said, one thing they don't have is any French players,” the Associated Press quoted Rajoy as saying on July 10.

The comment was widely interpreted as suggesting that players from diverse ethnicities and racial backgrounds are not truly French, despite holding French nationality and representing the country at the highest level of international football.

France's national football team has for a long time mirrored the country's multicultural society, with a lot of players having family roots in countries across Africa, the Caribbean and various parts of the world.

According to AP, many have criticised Rajoy's comments, with several social media users accusing the former leader of reinforcing stereotypes about nationality and race. The comments also distracted from what is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

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Spain and France are set to face off in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The winner will advance to the final to face either Argentina or England, while the losing side will compete in the third-place playoff.

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