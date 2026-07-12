'Speak To Me Properly': Messi's Heated Exchange With Referee Trends After Argentina Win

Lionel Messi's on-field exchange with Portuguese referee João Pinheiro became one of the biggest talking points of Argentina's FIFA World Cup Quarter-finak clash against Switzerland, even as the defending champions secured a 3-1 extra-time victory to book their place in the semi-finals.

The incident took place in the first half when Switzerland were awarded a free-kick. As Pinheiro instructed Argentina's defensive wall to move back the required distance, Messi appeared unhappy with the referee's approach.

Television cameras captured the Argentina captain responding before returning to his position in the defensive wall.

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After the free-kick was taken, Messi returned to the referee for a brief conversation. According to lip-reading from the broadcast, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said,

Messi told the official, "Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly. I spoke to you properly."

Despite this tense moment, the exchange remained controlled. The Argentine captain kept his composure throughout the discussion, while Pinheiro chose not to issue a yellow card or any other disciplinary action.

The match continued without interruption, although the clip quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread debate among football fans.

Messi's inch-perfect corner found Alexis Mac Allister in the 10th minute, with the midfielder directing a powerful header into the net to hand Argentina an early advantage.

Argentina eventually overcame a resilient Swiss side in extra time, with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez scoring a goal each to seal a 3-1 win. Switzerland, who had been reduced to 10 men, bowed out after an impressive campaign, while Argentina moved a step closer to retaining the World Cup title.

The victory keeps alive Argentina's bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup.

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Lionel Scaloni's side will now face England in the semi-finals in Atlanta, with a place in the final at stake.

Pinheiro, 38, is among Portugal's most experienced referees. He made his debut in the country's top division in 2015 and became a FIFA-listed referee the following year.

Since then, he has officiated major UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, before earning selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While Argentina's victory dominated the headlines, Messi's brief but pointed exchange with the referee emerged as another memorable moment from an eventful World Cup quarter-final.

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