Sohail Khan Opens Up On Divorce From Seema Sajdeh: 'I Lost Someone I Truly Loved'

Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh during the current episode of the reality show Alliance. The episode featured two wildcard entries, including Seema marking the former couple's reunion on screen after their separation.

Following her entry into the show, Sohail welcomed Seema warmly and later thanked Alliance for allowing them to reconnect. During a conversation, Seema referred to Sohail as her "only ally" in the house.

Sohail Says Work Stress Affected Their Relationship

During the episode, Nikhil Chinappa asked Sohail about the reasons behind the breakdown of his marriage. Responding to the question, Sohail took responsibility for the separation.

Salman Khan's younger brother said that his work was not going well at the time, which affected his state of mind. "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha, so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved," Sohail said.

He added that despite their divorce, he has immense respect for Seema, describing her as the mother of their two sons. Sohail also said the show helped them reconnect and communicate again after a gap, calling it a memorable experience.

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The Couple Continue to Co-Parent Their Children

During another conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail revealed that their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, currently live with him, while Seema visits his home three times a week to spend time with them. He also shared that Seema still has a key to his house.

Seema said on the show that their younger son, Yohan, is supporting her in the competition, while their elder son, Nirvaan, wants Sohail to win.

About Sohail and Seema's Relationship

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 after eloping. The couple first had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah ceremony. After 24 years of marriage, they divorced in 2022. They have remained on cordial terms and continue to co-parent their children.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition series streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 noon. The show features actors, influencers and content creators competing through alliances and challenges. So far, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Sabby Suri and Dolly Javed have been eliminated from the competition.

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