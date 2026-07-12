Akansha Ranjan Marries Filmmaker Sharan Sharma in Mumbai: First Wedding Photos Out

Actress Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are married. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows on Saturday in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members at their Mumbai residence. Soon after the wedding, the newlyweds shared their first pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special day.

Couple Chose a Date Close to Their Hearts

One of the most memorable aspects of the wedding was the date itself. Akansha and Sharan got married on the same date they began dating four years ago, making the occasion even more meaningful. Their ceremony took place in the garden of their home at sunset, creating a simple yet elegant setting for the celebrations.

For her wedding look, Akansha wore an orange saree with a gold border, paired with a matching golden blouse. Sharan complemented her in an off-white bandhgala. Sharing the wedding album on Instagram, Akansha captioned the post, "Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," expressing her emotions for her husband.

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Celebrities Shower Love on the Newlyweds

The couple's wedding announcement received warm wishes from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Alia Bhatt, who shares a close friendship with Akansha, reacted with sun emojis in the comments section. Ananya Panday wrote, "Aw cuties!!!! Love y'all," while Angad Bedi congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life with a heartfelt message.

Alia Bhatt's Sangeet Performance Goes Viral

Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony on Friday, where Alia Bhatt grabbed attention with her dance performance on the popular song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Dressed in a purple silk saree, the actress was joined by Anushka Ranjan and her husband, Aditya Seal, with videos from the event quickly making rounds on social media.

About Akansha and Sharan

Akansha Ranjan is known for her performances in films and streaming projects, including Guilty and Monica, O My Darling. Sharan Sharma made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. The couple's wedding marks a new chapter in their personal journey after four years of being together.

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