Tom Holland Calls The Odyssey 'Love Letter To Cinema' At India Premiere With Christopher Nolan

Hollywood actor Tom Holland described The Odyssey as a "love letter to cinema" while speaking at the film's India premiere in Mumbai. The actor attended the event with director Christopher Nolan and co-star Matt Damon, marking the first official India premiere of a Nolan film.

The film is Holland's first collaboration with the Oscar-winning filmmaker and is based on Homer's epic Greek poem The Odyssey.

"There really was a sense that this movie is a love letter to cinema, and therefore to our audiences. I think feeling that pressure on a daily basis was really exciting, and in some circumstances, pressure is a privilege," Holland told reporters.

Working With Christopher Nolan

In the film, Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, who waits with his mother Penelope for his father's return while facing those seeking control of the kingdom. Speaking about his character, Holland said he saw the story as an early coming-of-age tale.

"For me, it feels very much like the original coming-of-age story. I think exploring something like that in a movie of this size was really exciting," he said. (PTI)

The actor also spoke about Nolan's filmmaking style, saying the emotional depth of the story remains central despite its large-scale production.

"The scope and the scale doesn't come at the behest of the emotion... You'll get to feel the heartache that Matt portrays so well. You'll get to feel the longing of Anne Hathaway's Penelope," Holland said.

Filming With IMAX Cameras

The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Holland said filming with the format created a unique experience for both the performers and audiences. "It was so exciting shooting those really intimate moments on an IMAX camera because it felt like when we were making the movie, you guys were already in the room with us," he said.

Produced by Universal Pictures and Syncopy, The Odyssey also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Samantha Morton. The film is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on July 16, ahead of its worldwide release on July 17.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Always Irrelevant': Christopher Nolan On Backlash Even Without Watching 'The Odyssey'

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