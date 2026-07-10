'Always Irrelevant': Christopher Nolan On Backlash Even Without Watching 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan has broken his silence on the online backlash surrounding his upcoming film The Odyssey, saying he isn't concerned by the criticism because people are reacting before they've even watched the movie.

The filmmaker's adaptation of Homer's epic has been at the centre of online debates over its casting, costume design and historical accuracy.

Much of the criticism centred on Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy and Elliot Page's role in the film, with the final trailer reportedly receiving more than 600,000 dislikes on YouTube. Elon Musk also joined the criticism, supporting multiple posts questioning the film's casting decisions.

Nolan Responds To Backlash

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nolan said pre-release debates are meaningless because audiences don't yet know what the film is trying to achieve.

"These conversations that happen before people see the film – they're always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet."

He added that he always knew adapting a story as iconic as The Odyssey would spark strong opinions, but said he has learned not to let that affect his creative decisions.

Nolan On Handling Criticism

Nolan said his experience directing the Dark Knight trilogy helped him deal with criticism. He pointed out that several decisions, including casting Heath Ledger as the Joker, were questioned before audiences eventually embraced the film. "You can't worry about any of that at all. What you have to do is honour the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can."

According to Nolan, filmmakers should focus on making the best version of a story rather than trying to satisfy every opinion online.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Slams Casting Choices In Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Epic 'The Odyssey'

He said fans ultimately appreciate sincerity, even when an adaptation takes a different approach. Nolan also stressed that every adaptation reflects the filmmaker's own vision. "All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way. It's very different from how anyone else would do it, but that's what adaptation is."

While Nolan has chosen not to dwell on the online criticism, Odyssey is now just days away from its theatrical release.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey follows Odysseus' journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o and others.

It is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras and releases worldwide on July 17 in IMAX and other premium formats.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey X Reviews: Christopher Nolan's Epic Hailed As 'A Filmmaking Feast'; Cast, IMAX Visuals Praised

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