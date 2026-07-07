The Odyssey X Reviews: Christopher Nolan's Epic Hailed As 'A Filmmaking Feast'; Cast, IMAX Visuals Praised

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey has made a strong first impression following its world premiere in London on July 6. Soon after the premiere, critics and industry insiders took to X to share their first reactions, with many calling it a visually stunning and emotionally powerful cinematic experience.

Here are some of the first reactions from X:

Early reactions have described The Odyssey as "an incredible visual epic," and "an absolute triumph." Viewers praised Nolan's breathtaking IMAX visuals, large-scale action and practical filmmaking, while Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Himesh Patel earned special praise for their performances.

Meanwhile, other X users described The Odyssey as "Christopher Nolan at his absolute best" and "MONUMENTAL." Many praised the film's emotional storytelling, heart-pounding tension and ambitious retelling of Homer's epic.

Another early reaction called the film "a filmmaking feast," praising Nolan's unique take on Homer's classic, its expansive world-building and breathtaking battle sequences.

Christopher Nolan somehow keeps raising the bar. THE ODYSSEY is one of the biggest, most epic movies I've ever seen. It's got massive battles, incredible IMAX visuals, and feels like a true myth brought to life, but underneath all of that it's really about one man trying to get… pic.twitter.com/FZmBCuQV3Y — Will-iam Smith (@bestever23) July 6, 2026

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Several critics were equally impressed by the film's technical brilliance, praising its immersive IMAX presentation, supernatural elements and the ensemble cast, with many recommending it be experienced on the biggest screen possible.

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About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the journey of Odysseus after the Trojan War. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel and several others. Produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas under Syncopy, it is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, The Odyssey will release in theatres worldwide on July 17 in IMAX and other premium large formats. The film will also mark Nolan's first official India premiere, with Mumbai included in the global premiere tour, while advance IMAX bookings are already open across India.

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