House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3: Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

House of the Dragon Season 3 continues to raise the stakes as the battle for the Iron Throne enters a decisive new phase.

With King's Landing now under Rhaenyra's control, Episode 3 is expected to focus on the aftermath of her victory as the Targaryen civil war takes another dramatic turn.

What Happened in Episode 2?

Following Jace Velaryon's death, a grieving Rhaenyra prepares for war as Daemon returns to her side, Corlys Velaryon survives the Battle of the Gullet, and Alicent secretly plans to surrender King's Landing. Meanwhile, Aemond attacks Harrenhal and is wounded, while Aegon II escapes with Larys Strong.

The episode ends with Rhaenyra capturing King's Landing, executing Otto Hightower, claiming the Iron Throne, and taking Alicent and Helaena into custody, marking a major turning point in the Targaryen civil war.

What To Expect From Episode 3?

The next episode is expected to explore the aftermath of Rhaenyra's capture of King's Landing.

As tensions continue to rise between the rival Targaryen factions, the preview hints at difficult decisions for Rhaenyra, along with new alliances, betrayals and large-scale battles that could change the course of the war.

Cast And Crew

Several key cast members are returning, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh, while Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

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Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 — Out Now

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2 — Out Now

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3 — July 6

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 4— July 13

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 — July 20

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 — July 27

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 — August 3

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 — August 10

When And Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, the third episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on July 6 at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Watch The 3 Episode Preview Here:

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