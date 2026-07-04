Dior, Madison Square Garden, And 1,000 Guests: Inside Taylor Swift's $20 Million Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was nothing short of spectacular. After months of speculation, the couple officially tied the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden in a ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler. Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, later confirmed the wedding.

Wedding Highlights

The celebrations took place over two days. A pre-party on Thursday reportedly welcomed around 100 guests, followed by the main ceremony on Friday with nearly 1,000 family members, friends and celebrities. Guests arrived in blacked-out SUVs through covered entrances while parts of Midtown Manhattan were closed for the event. After the ceremony, giant "JUST&T MARRIED" signs lit up Madison Square Garden.

According to The Times (UK), the wedding is estimated to have cost around $20 million.

Venue Booking

A significant part of the budget reportedly went into booking Madison Square Garden. The Times (UK) said the venue was reserved for several days to allow time for setup, the wedding ceremony and dismantling. The multi-day booking alone is believed to have cost millions of dollars.

Venue Makeover

The iconic sports arena looked nothing like its usual self. According to The Times (UK), it was transformed with floral decorations, greenery, themed décor, custom staging and elegant interiors to host nearly 1,000 guests. Canopies, carpets and other decorative elements were also added to give the venue a completely new look.

Tight security

With one of the world's most famous celebrity couples getting married, security was another major expense. Reuters and the New York Post reported that the event included a heavy NYPD presence, road closures, rooftop surveillance, private security teams and strict entry checks around Madison Square Garden.

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Designers - Head To Toe

Taylor Swift's wedding outfit was one of the biggest talking points. The Times (UK) reported that she wore a custom Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, along with Cartier jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Travis Kelce also wore a custom Dior outfit.

Tree Paine said Anderson worked closely with the couple on their wedding looks. Before making the final choice, Swift and her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell reportedly looked through sketches from several designers.

Hosting 1,000 guests

Hosting nearly 1,000 guests also added to the overall cost. According to Reuters, the celebrations included a cocktail reception, with catering, hospitality, logistics and guest management making up another major expense.

From the venue and décor to the security and designer outfits, every detail reflected the grand scale of the celebration, making it one of the most lavish celebrity weddings in recent years.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Marry In Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Wedding

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