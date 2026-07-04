Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is 20 Times More Than Travis Kelce. Here's A Look At Their Combined Wealth

Singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding kept the internet buzzing, and it did not disappoint. They got married on Friday night in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden, with a guest list packed with celebrities, athletes and close friends.

The couple exchanged vows at the iconic Midtown Manhattan venue, with actor Adam Sandler serving as the surprise officiant. Following the ceremony, the arena's marquee displayed the message: "JUST&T MARRIED."

While fans eagerly await an official confirmation from the couple, many are also taking a closer look at the impressive fortune the two have built through their successful careers.

Kelce's Fortune

Travis Kelce has built his fortune through more than just football. The Kansas City Chiefs star has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Apart from playing in the NFL, Kelce has invested in 1587 Prime restaurant and Garage Beer. He also co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. The podcast has been a huge success and reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery.

For the upcoming NFL season, Kelce is set to earn a $1.345 million base salary, along with a $10.655 million restructuring bonus under his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift's Wealth

Taylor Swift's wealth is in a league of its own. The global pop star has an estimated net worth of $2 billion, according to Forbes, making her one of the richest musicians in the world.

Much of her fortune comes from the music she owns. Along with her song catalogue, Swift holds the copyrights and master recordings of many of her biggest hits. She also owns an impressive real estate portfolio worth around $125 million, including her famous Rhode Island mansion.

Her record-breaking Eras Tour played a major role in growing her fortune. The tour reportedly crossed $2 billion in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing concert tour in history. Merchandise sales added hundreds of millions of dollars more.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Marry In Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Wedding

Swift also found success on the big screen with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which she produced herself. The film earned about $260 million worldwide after releasing through AMC Theatres. It was later licensed to Disney+ in a deal reportedly worth $75 million, followed by another reported $100 million agreement for a behind-the-scenes series and an additional concert film.

Their Combined Wealth

Despite the huge gap in their individual fortunes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together have an estimated net worth of $2.09 billion (around Rs 17,000 crore), making them one of the world's richest celebrity couples.

The couple recently made headlines for their reported $26 million donation to more than 20 charities across the United States. The money will help organisations working in areas such as food security, healthcare, education and children's welfare.

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