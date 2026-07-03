'Tacky As Hell' — Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Faces Internet Backlash Over NYC Street Closures

The reported wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden has triggered a wave of online criticism, with New Yorkers accusing the couple of creating chaos during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year.

Complaints grew louder after the NYPD announced the closure of a number of streets surrounding MSG, effective July 2, coinciding with an oppressive heat wave that broke the record of the previous July temperature. Some critics deemed the duration of the closures insensitive, considering the magnitude of the event, at least with respect to the popular castle-style setup constructed inside the arena for an anticipated 1,000 guests.

One more often-circulated post questioned the fact that a “billionaire shutting down one of the busiest streets in NYC" for a personal celebration wasn't being seen as tone-deaf, comparing it to the historic "let them eat cake" sentiments.

A former NYPD official also weighed in, noting that hosting such a large-scale event during a high-traffic holiday period could strain city resources already stretched thin over the long weekend. Local businesses near the venue have voiced similar concerns, with one bar owner telling reporters he fears the closures could hurt his weekend sales, recalling a previous incident where customers were blocked from entering despite assurances from city officials, according to reports.

There were also accusations that corporate MSG employees were kept from their workplace since 30th June to make way for wedding preparations, the reports stated.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce New York Wedding Celebration May Cost Up to Rs 191 Crore: Reports

Not everyone has reacted negatively, though — some nearby businesses say they're embracing the "wedding mayhem," while fans have been actively memeing the event online. Meanwhile, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding details, keeping much of the event shrouded in speculation even as preparations visibly ramp up around the iconic venue.

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