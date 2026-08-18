Stock Watch: Share Price Of These 20 Stocks Surged And Tanked In Trade Today

Shares of Nifty 50 companies saw mixed moves in various sectors in trade today at 10:30 am. Here are the 20 stocks which surged and tanked in trade.
Among the gainers, Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 0.74% to Rs 3,029.60, while Axis Bank Ltd. advanced 0.73% to Rs 1,236.20. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Bajaj Finance gained 0.71% each to Rs 3,414.60 and Rs 1,097, respectively. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. climbed 0.57% each to Rs 239.84 and Rs 11,730, respectively.
Coal India Ltd. gained 0.56% to Rs 410.75, while NTPC Ltd. rose 0.50% to Rs 338.70. Reliance Industries Ltd. advanced 0.44% to Rs 1,321.80, while Eternal Ltd. edged 0.11% higher to Rs 318.35.
|Name
|Price
|% Change
|Adani Enterprises Ltd.
|Rs 3029.60
|0.0074
|Axis Bank Ltd.
|Rs 1236.20
|0.0073
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|Rs 3414.60
|0.0071
|Bajaj Finance
|Rs 1097.00
|0.0071
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
|Rs 239.84
|0.0057
|Bajaj Auto Ltd.
|Rs 11730.00
|0.0057
|Coal India Ltd.
|Rs 410.75
|0.0056
|NTPC Ltd.
|Rs 338.70
|0.005
|Reliance Industries Ltd.
|Rs 1321.80
|0.0044
|Eternal Ltd.
|Rs 318.35
|0.0011
Gainers In Nifty 500 at 11:52 am
|Name
|Price
|% Change
|Tube Investments of India Ltd.
|Rs 2966.40
|0.0821
|Welspun Living Ltd.
|Rs 180.90
|0.0758
|Zen Technologies Ltd.
|Rs 1967.70
|0.0553
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.
|Rs 186.90
|0.055
|Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
|Rs 1174.40
|0.0545
|Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
|Rs 903.35
|0.0529
|Aegis logistics
|Rs 1349.60
|0.0485
|Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.
|Rs 228.90
|0.0428
|Concord Biotech Ltd
|Rs 1572.00
|0.0376
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.
|Rs 1255.40
|0.0356
On the losing side, Infosys Ltd. fell 1.65% to Rs 1,121.10, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd., which declined 1.44% to Rs 1,940.90. Asian Paints Ltd. dropped 1.37% to Rs 2,650.60, while Jio Financial Services Ltd. slipped 1.26% to Rs 246.60. Wipro Ltd. declined 1.23% to Rs 179.67.
Shriram Finance and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell 1.20% each to Rs 1,108.50 and Rs 5,212, respectively. Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined 1.10% to Rs 1,592.30, HCL Technologies Ltd. slipped 0.94% to Rs 1,312.60, and Hindalco Industries Ltd. fell 0.92% to Rs 1,040.25.
Losers In Nifty 500 at 11:52 am
|Name
|Price
|% Change
|PTC Industries
|Rs 19656.00
|-4.51%
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
|Rs 1166.40
|-3.02%
|Inox Wind Ltd.
|Rs 75.77
|-3.02%
|PG Electro
|Rs 595.50
|-3.01%
|NMDC Ltd.
|Rs 83.20
|-2.69%
|Angel One
|Rs 285.90
|-2.59%
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
|Rs 1913.60
|-2.57%
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
|Rs 425.15
|-2.48%
|NMDC Steel Ltd
|Rs 40.74
|-2.44%
|Yes Bank Ltd.
|Rs 22.55
|-1.61%
Losers In Nifty 50 at 10:30 am
|Name
|Price
|% Change
|Infosys Ltd.
|Rs 1121.10
|-1.65%
|Bharti Airtel Ltd.
|Rs 1940.90
|-1.44%
|Asian Paints Ltd.
|Rs 2650.60
|-1.37%
|Jio Financial Services Ltd
|Rs 246.60
|-1.26%
|Wipro Ltd.
|Rs 179.67
|-1.23%
|Shriram Fin
|Rs 1108.50
|-1.20%
|Interglobe Aviation Ltd.
|Rs 5212.00
|-1.20%
|Tech Mahindra Ltd.
|Rs 1592.30
|-1.10%
|HCL Technologies Ltd.
|Rs 1312.60
|-0.94%
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|Rs 1040.25
|-0.92%
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