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Stock Watch: Share Price Of These 20 Stocks Surged And Tanked In Trade Today

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra led the gainers, while Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the top laggards.

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Stock Watch: Share Price Of These 20 Stocks Surged And Tanked In Trade Today
Stocks In Trade Today
Photo: AI Generated

Shares of Nifty 50 companies saw mixed moves in various sectors in trade today at 10:30 am. Here are the 20 stocks which surged and tanked in trade.

Among the gainers, Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 0.74% to Rs 3,029.60, while Axis Bank Ltd. advanced 0.73% to Rs 1,236.20. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Bajaj Finance gained 0.71% each to Rs 3,414.60 and Rs 1,097, respectively. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. climbed 0.57% each to Rs 239.84 and Rs 11,730, respectively.

Coal India Ltd. gained 0.56% to Rs 410.75, while NTPC Ltd. rose 0.50% to Rs 338.70. Reliance Industries Ltd. advanced 0.44% to Rs 1,321.80, while Eternal Ltd. edged 0.11% higher to Rs 318.35.
 

NamePrice% Change
Adani Enterprises Ltd.Rs 3029.600.0074
Axis Bank Ltd.Rs 1236.200.0073
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.Rs 3414.600.0071
Bajaj FinanceRs 1097.000.0071
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.Rs 239.840.0057
Bajaj Auto Ltd.Rs 11730.000.0057
Coal India Ltd.Rs 410.750.0056
NTPC Ltd.Rs 338.700.005
Reliance Industries Ltd.Rs 1321.800.0044
Eternal Ltd.Rs 318.350.0011

Gainers In Nifty 500 at 11:52 am

NamePrice% Change
Tube Investments of India Ltd.Rs 2966.400.0821
Welspun Living Ltd.Rs 180.900.0758
Zen Technologies Ltd.Rs 1967.700.0553
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.Rs 186.900.055
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.Rs 1174.400.0545
Jyoti CNC Automation LtdRs 903.350.0529
Aegis logisticsRs 1349.600.0485
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.Rs 228.900.0428
Concord Biotech LtdRs 1572.000.0376
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.Rs 1255.400.0356

On the losing side, Infosys Ltd. fell 1.65% to Rs 1,121.10, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd., which declined 1.44% to Rs 1,940.90. Asian Paints Ltd. dropped 1.37% to Rs 2,650.60, while Jio Financial Services Ltd. slipped 1.26% to Rs 246.60. Wipro Ltd. declined 1.23% to Rs 179.67.

Shriram Finance and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell 1.20% each to Rs 1,108.50 and Rs 5,212, respectively. Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined 1.10% to Rs 1,592.30, HCL Technologies Ltd. slipped 0.94% to Rs 1,312.60, and Hindalco Industries Ltd. fell 0.92% to Rs 1,040.25.

Losers In Nifty 500 at 11:52 am

NamePrice% Change
PTC IndustriesRs 19656.00-4.51%
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.Rs 1166.40-3.02%
Inox Wind Ltd.Rs 75.77-3.02%
PG ElectroRs 595.50-3.01%
NMDC Ltd.Rs 83.20-2.69%
Angel OneRs 285.90-2.59%
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.Rs 1913.60-2.57%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.Rs 425.15-2.48%
NMDC Steel LtdRs 40.74-2.44%
Yes Bank Ltd.Rs 22.55-1.61%

Losers In Nifty 50 at 10:30 am

NamePrice% Change
Infosys Ltd.Rs 1121.10-1.65%
Bharti Airtel Ltd.Rs 1940.90-1.44%
Asian Paints Ltd.Rs 2650.60-1.37%
Jio Financial Services LtdRs 246.60-1.26%
Wipro Ltd.Rs 179.67-1.23%
Shriram FinRs 1108.50-1.20%
Interglobe Aviation Ltd.Rs 5212.00-1.20%
Tech Mahindra Ltd.Rs 1592.30-1.10%
HCL Technologies Ltd.Rs 1312.60-0.94%
Hindalco Industries Ltd.Rs 1040.25-0.92%

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