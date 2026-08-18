Stock Watch: Share Price Of These 20 Stocks Surged And Tanked In Trade Today

Shares of Nifty 50 companies saw mixed moves in various sectors in trade today at 10:30 am. Here are the 20 stocks which surged and tanked in trade.

Among the gainers, Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 0.74% to Rs 3,029.60, while Axis Bank Ltd. advanced 0.73% to Rs 1,236.20. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Bajaj Finance gained 0.71% each to Rs 3,414.60 and Rs 1,097, respectively. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. climbed 0.57% each to Rs 239.84 and Rs 11,730, respectively.

Coal India Ltd. gained 0.56% to Rs 410.75, while NTPC Ltd. rose 0.50% to Rs 338.70. Reliance Industries Ltd. advanced 0.44% to Rs 1,321.80, while Eternal Ltd. edged 0.11% higher to Rs 318.35.



Name Price % Change Adani Enterprises Ltd. Rs 3029.60 0.0074 Axis Bank Ltd. Rs 1236.20 0.0073 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Rs 3414.60 0.0071 Bajaj Finance Rs 1097.00 0.0071 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Rs 239.84 0.0057 Bajaj Auto Ltd. Rs 11730.00 0.0057 Coal India Ltd. Rs 410.75 0.0056 NTPC Ltd. Rs 338.70 0.005 Reliance Industries Ltd. Rs 1321.80 0.0044 Eternal Ltd. Rs 318.35 0.0011

Gainers In Nifty 500 at 11:52 am

Name Price % Change Tube Investments of India Ltd. Rs 2966.40 0.0821 Welspun Living Ltd. Rs 180.90 0.0758 Zen Technologies Ltd. Rs 1967.70 0.0553 Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. Rs 186.90 0.055 Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Rs 1174.40 0.0545 Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Rs 903.35 0.0529 Aegis logistics Rs 1349.60 0.0485 Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. Rs 228.90 0.0428 Concord Biotech Ltd Rs 1572.00 0.0376 Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Rs 1255.40 0.0356

On the losing side, Infosys Ltd. fell 1.65% to Rs 1,121.10, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd., which declined 1.44% to Rs 1,940.90. Asian Paints Ltd. dropped 1.37% to Rs 2,650.60, while Jio Financial Services Ltd. slipped 1.26% to Rs 246.60. Wipro Ltd. declined 1.23% to Rs 179.67.

Shriram Finance and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell 1.20% each to Rs 1,108.50 and Rs 5,212, respectively. Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined 1.10% to Rs 1,592.30, HCL Technologies Ltd. slipped 0.94% to Rs 1,312.60, and Hindalco Industries Ltd. fell 0.92% to Rs 1,040.25.

Losers In Nifty 500 at 11:52 am

Name Price % Change PTC Industries Rs 19656.00 -4.51% Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Rs 1166.40 -3.02% Inox Wind Ltd. Rs 75.77 -3.02% PG Electro Rs 595.50 -3.01% NMDC Ltd. Rs 83.20 -2.69% Angel One Rs 285.90 -2.59% Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. Rs 1913.60 -2.57% Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Rs 425.15 -2.48% NMDC Steel Ltd Rs 40.74 -2.44% Yes Bank Ltd. Rs 22.55 -1.61%

Losers In Nifty 50 at 10:30 am

Name Price % Change Infosys Ltd. Rs 1121.10 -1.65% Bharti Airtel Ltd. Rs 1940.90 -1.44% Asian Paints Ltd. Rs 2650.60 -1.37% Jio Financial Services Ltd Rs 246.60 -1.26% Wipro Ltd. Rs 179.67 -1.23% Shriram Fin Rs 1108.50 -1.20% Interglobe Aviation Ltd. Rs 5212.00 -1.20% Tech Mahindra Ltd. Rs 1592.30 -1.10% HCL Technologies Ltd. Rs 1312.60 -0.94% Hindalco Industries Ltd. Rs 1040.25 -0.92%

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