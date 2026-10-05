Kotak Mahindra Bank Primed For Next Leg Of Growth As Street Cheers Anup Saha's Elevation

Kotak Mahindra Bank has cleared a critical strategic hurdle after the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term effective January 1, 2027. The regulatory nod effectively removes a lingering leadership overhang that has weighed on the private lender, prompting top global brokerages to reaffirm bullish calls with upside projections reaching as high as 28%.

The announcement formalizes an orderly transition that markets had largely anticipated. Saha joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026 following an extensive tenure at Bajaj Finance from October 2017 to January 2026, alongside past experience at ICICI Bank. Street analysts view his deep domain expertise in analytics-driven consumer finance and high-yielding credit portfolios as an ideal catalyst for Kotak's next phase of transformation and growth reacceleration.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as the bank's next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years, effective January 1, 2027. The bank's Board of Directors will initiate further steps to formalise the appointment and seek members' approval. Saha is currently Whole-time Director (Executive Director) of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He joined the bank in January 2026 and, since March 2026, has overseen the Retail Bank, Government Business, Data Analytics and Marketing functions.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Global research houses unanimously highlighted the leadership clarity as a pivotal turning point for the stock, which has dropped 14% year-to-date in 2026 following compressed net interest margins (NIM) and softer net interest income (NII). Morgan Stanley maintained an 'Overweight' stance with a street-high target price of Rs 535, implying an upside of 28%, noting that residual uncertainties around bank leadership are now firmly in the rearview mirror.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 509, arguing that recent asset quality headaches across the unsecured segment are largely behind the bank. With loan growth picking up and an evolving repo cycle set to cushion margins, Goldman believes Kotak is well-positioned to outperform most large private-sector peers and spark an equity re-rating, though slower-than-expected deposit traction or execution slips remain downside risks.

Analysts at Citi maintained a 'Buy' rating with a Rs 465 price target, underscoring that Saha's consumer-banking pedigree guarantees strategic continuity while aiding faster deployment of surplus liquidity. Citi expects a sharper institutional focus across four key pillars: Affluent HNIs, Core India/811 digital banking, SMEs, and Institutional clients. Furthermore, the bank is poised to renew emphasis on higher-yielding unsecured segments, including personal loans, credit cards, and microfinance (MFI), backed by accelerated execution of its dual-app architecture and cross-sell monetization.

Macquarie retained its 'Outperform' recommendation with a price target of Rs 500, tagging Kotak as a top sector pick offering roughly 16% upside. The brokerage noted that the three-year runway gives incoming leadership sufficient bandwidth to execute long-term transformation plans. However, Macquarie pointed out that Saha's immediate operational priority must center on stabilizing the executive bench, curbing senior management exits, shortening turnaround and response times, and building a more granular retail liabilities franchise while managing credit risk with a calibrated approach.

JP Morgan echoed the optimistic view, sustaining an 'Overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 468, representing a 12% upside. Describing Kotak as the premier large-bank earnings story on the Street, JP Morgan highlighted that current valuations have become attractive after recent underperformance, setting the stage for valuation multiple expansion as Saha's retail underwriting pedigree drives disciplined execution and operational momentum.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.