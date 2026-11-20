Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrises Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran, shared a joint note on social media days after tying the knot in Greece. In a post on Anirudh's X account, the couple stated, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us."

The post has attracted attention from fans, who have been following the couple's wedding celebrations and social media updates. The latest post follows a series of wedding related updates shared by Anirudh on social media, including unseen photographs and videos from the celebrations.

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The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece, with celebrations reportedly taking place over November 10 and 11. The wedding was attended by several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and business. Photographs from the ceremony featured actor Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, his wife Kavery Maran and members of Anirudh's family were also seen in pictures from the celebrations.

Anirudh had announced his wedding to Kaviya by sharing their first photograph together as husband and wife. He captioned the picture, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11". He subsequently gave fans more glimpses of the wedding festivities. On November 19, the composer shared a collection of previously unseen photographs featuring the couple. He accompanied the post with the caption, "My favourite kind of magic".

The couple's latest joint update comes as the wedding celebrations are set to continue in Chennai, where the couple will host a reception on November 21. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date on October 16 after Kalanithi Maran and his wife met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and invited him to the event.

Kaviya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with Sun TV Network and the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh, meanwhile, is among the prominent music composers in Indian cinema. He rose to fame with 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the 2012 film '3' and has since composed music for films including 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Vikram' and 'Jailer'.

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