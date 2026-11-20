A home sale does not necessarily show up in a property developer's revenue in the quarter in which it is booked. The gap between booking an apartment, receiving payments from a buyer and handing over the property can stretch over several years, leaving a developer's sales performance and reported financials moving in different directions.

Runwal Enterprises Ltd.'s numbers illustrate how these stages can play out differently, while the type of homes delivered can also influence profitability. The company is selling more homes and collecting more money from buyers, but neither trend is translating into higher reported revenue or profit yet. The Mumbai-based developer's latest numbers reflect a business in which sales, cash receipts and the completion of projects can fall in different quarters, making the headline figures difficult to read in isolation.

The company recorded pre-sales of Rs 609 crore in Q2FY27, up 7.5% from Rs 567 crore a year earlier. Collections rose 23.5% to Rs 550 crore. Revenue from operations, however, fell 38.5% to Rs 412 crore, while net profit dropped to Rs 5.8 crore from Rs 94.5 crore in Q2FY26.

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The divergence is largely a consequence of when the company can account for a property sale, rather than when it books a sale or receives money from a buyer. It also reflects the projects Runwal completed and handed over during the quarter, which have a bearing on both revenue and margins.

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Sales Aren't Revenue

Runwal follows the project completion method of revenue recognition. Under this approach, it recognises revenue after a project has received its occupation certificate and the customer has taken possession. Until that point, payments received from buyers remain advances on the balance sheet.

This means the company's pre-sales and collections can rise even when revenue falls. Pre-sales measure the value of homes booked during a period, while collections track money received from buyers. Neither necessarily translates into revenue in the same quarter.

Runwal's pre-sales rose from Rs 567 crore in Q2FY26 to Rs 609 crore in Q2FY27. The average selling price also increased 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 14,097 per square foot, indicating that the value of homes sold during the quarter was higher.

Collections have also improved. The company received Rs 550 crore in Q2FY27, taking collections for the first half of FY27 to Rs 1,126 crore, up 19.1% from the year-earlier period. At the end of Q1FY27, receivables from sold inventory stood at Rs 3,600 crore.

The revenue figure captures a different stage of the business. Runwal reported Rs 750 crore in revenue from operations in H1FY27, down 32.8% year-on-year. The decline reflects the volume and nature of projects reaching the stage at which revenue could be recognised.

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What The Company Delivered

The area handed over during the period offers another indication of what drove the reported numbers. Runwal delivered 0.90 million square feet in Q2FY27, compared with no deliveries in the corresponding quarter last year. For the first half, delivered area increased to 1.90 million square feet from 0.86 million square feet in H1FY26.

But the composition of those handovers matters. A significant part of the residential revenue recognised during H1FY27 came from Runwal Gardens and Runwal My City in Dombivli. These developments contributed Rs 470.1 crore, or 81% of residential handover revenue during the period.

The projects are in the affordable housing segment, where realisations and margins are lower. That mix affected profitability even as the company recognised revenue from a larger volume of delivered area.

Gross profit margin fell from 39.7% in Q1FY27 to 25.3% in Q2FY27. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 5.8 crore, against Rs 94.5 crore a year earlier.

The company expects the mix of projects handed over in the second half to be different, with a tower in a mid-income Mumbai project expected to receive its occupation certificate. Such handovers could lift margins, although the timing of the certificate and possession process could also push the revenue into FY28.

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The Pipeline Ahead

Runwal is targeting around 20% growth in pre-sales for FY27 and has set a longer-term pre-sales CAGR target of 20-25% over the next two to three years. Its development pipeline stands at 88 million square feet.

The company is also aiming to sustain project-level Ebitda margins above 25% and net profit margins of at least 15%, with a greater focus on mid-income and luxury housing rather than lower-margin segments.

Debt reduction is another part of the strategy. Net debt has declined from Rs 2,700 crore to Rs 2,200 crore. The company expects interest savings of Rs 50-60 crore a year from Q3FY27. It is also exploring the sale of 18 acres of land in Dombivli to data centre operators, with the proceeds intended to reduce debt.

Its net debt-to-equity ratio declined from 3.1 times to 1.5 times in H1FY27 following the listing and debt repayments.

For Runwal, the next few quarters will depend in part on which projects reach completion and how those handovers affect the revenue and profit mix. The bookings and collections numbers indicate activity in the business, but the financial impact will depend on when that activity translates into completed homes and recognised revenue.

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