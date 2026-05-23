Homebuyers Are Nervous About The Economy. But They're Still Stretching For Bigger Homes

Indian homebuyers are becoming more cautious about the economy, rising living costs and global uncertainty. But many are still stretching budgets for larger homes, branded projects and lifestyle upgrades they fear could become even more expensive later.

That contradiction is becoming increasingly visible across India's housing market.

Developers across major cities said buyers are asking more questions about uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and affordability. Yet many of the same companies are also reporting resilient demand for premium apartments, gated communities and larger homes.

The trend is also emerging at a time when developers and property consultants are warning that global supply disruptions and rising construction costs could push housing prices even higher in the coming quarters.

For many urban families, housing now appears to carry more emotional and financial significance than before. Buyers may be cautious about discretionary spending elsewhere, but many still do not want to compromise on where they live or the lifestyle they believe they may struggle to afford later.

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Upgrade Pressure

Developers across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad said buyers are increasingly prioritising larger homes, wellness-focused projects and developments backed by established brands.

Several companies said the shift is being driven less by speculative investing and more by end-users seeking better living standards, stronger communities and long-term lifestyle upgrades.

That trend is becoming especially visible among dual-income urban households and upper middle-class buyers who increasingly see housing as both financial security and a marker of upward mobility.

"Demand in the luxury and ultra luxury segment continues to remain strong even amid global uncertainty and geopolitical developments," Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Chairman Anand Pandit said.

Arvind SmartSpaces also said residential demand continued to be shaped by "lifestyle aspirations", "community preferences" and the "desire for superior living environments" despite broader economic volatility.

Puravankara said homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for nearly 53% of overall residential sales across top cities during the quarter, reflecting continued demand for premium housing.

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Cost Fears

The resilience in premium housing demand is also coinciding with concerns about rising construction and logistics costs linked to global disruptions.

Property consultancy ANAROCK said shipping rerouting, higher freight charges and war-risk insurance linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz were increasing the cost of imported construction materials, metals and premium fittings used in luxury housing projects.

The consultancy estimated that war-risk surcharges and rerouting costs have added between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh per container for Gulf-linked cargoes, while steel prices have risen around 20% to nearly Rs 72,000 per tonne.

ANAROCK also said imported marble and high-end fittings used in luxury housing projects in Mumbai were becoming more expensive due to supply disruptions and higher freight costs.

That is adding to broader concerns within the sector that construction costs could rise further if geopolitical tensions persist.

The pressures are likely to be felt most sharply in premium housing markets such as South Mumbai, Gurugram and parts of Bengaluru, where luxury towers rely heavily on imported materials, specialised fittings and high-rise construction inputs.

For many buyers, especially in premium housing, the fear may no longer be limited to current affordability. It may increasingly be about whether waiting longer could push aspirational housing even further out of reach.

Trust Premium

The housing cycle is also changing how buyers choose developers.

Several companies said customers increasingly prefer established builders with stronger balance sheets, execution records and recognised brands after years of delayed and stalled projects across parts of the sector.

Arvind SmartSpaces said customers and landowners were "gravitating towards developers with credibility, governance standards, execution capability and balance sheet discipline".

Similar commentary appeared across developers including DLF, Embassy Developments and SignatureGlobal, all of which pointed to rising preference for organised and branded players.

For many buyers, the developer brand itself now appears almost as important as the home purchase.

That shift reflects a broader behavioural change in the market. Buyers may still be willing to stretch financially for housing upgrades, but they appear far less willing to take risks on project execution and delivery.

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Premium Divide

Developers are also seeing a widening gap between premium and affordable housing demand.

DLF said it sold 32 apartments at its Dahlias project within one quarter, while Embassy Developments said its South Mumbai luxury project generated nearly Rs 800 crore of pre-sales within around 45 days of launch.

At the same time, some developers acknowledged that affordable housing was slowing relative to premium projects.

Mahindra Lifespaces discussed reducing its affordable housing exposure as demand increasingly shifted towards premium developments.

That divergence is becoming one of the clearest trends across India's housing market.

Buyers appear more anxious about the economy than they were a few years ago. But many also appear unwilling to step away from larger homes, lifestyle upgrades and branded housing projects even as costs continue rising.

For developers, the market is no longer being shaped only by economic caution.

It is increasingly being shaped by the belief among many buyers that the next housing upgrade could become even harder to afford if they wait too long.

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