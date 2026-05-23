Irfan Pathan Explains What Triggered Virat Kohli-Travis Head Heated Exchange During SRH-RCB IPL 2026 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad's 55-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday not only determined the final top-two spots in the IPL 2026 standings, but also featured one of the season's most talked-about on-field exchanges involving Virat Kohli and Travis Head at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH posted a daunting 255 before restricting RCB to 200. Despite the defeat, Bengaluru crossed the crucial Net Run Rate threshold required to hold on to a top-two position heading into the playoffs.

The friction between Kohli and Head developed gradually through the evening. It first surfaced when Kohli celebrated aggressively after Travis Head was dismissed for 26 during SRH's innings. The intensity then carried into RCB's chase, where Head appeared to exchange words with Kohli from the outfield.

Kohli responded with a sarcastic “Impact Player” gesture, seemingly asking the Australian opener to come on and bowl instead of remaining on the sidelines. However, the exchange quickly turned against the RCB batter, who was dismissed for 15 off 11 deliveries shortly afterwards.

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The incident remained a talking point even after the match ended. During the customary handshakes, Head extended his hand toward Kohli, but the former RCB captain appeared to walk past without acknowledging the gesture before greeting Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma moments later.

Speaking on JioStar after the match, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan explained the context behind Kohli's reaction and downplayed suggestions of a major fallout between the two players.

“Virat Kohli likes that Australian-style intensity. He enjoys that aggression and banter on the field,” Pathan said while analysing the exchange.

Pathan also clarified the meaning behind Kohli's “Impact Player” signal during the chase.

“Virat Kohli had invited Travis Head to come bowl off-spin. He was saying you always go out as the Impact Player, so come and bowl a few deliveries instead of remaining outside,” he explained.

The former India cricketer said that such moments are not unusual in high-pressure games, particularly with both teams battling for crucial playoff positions late in the tournament.

However, speaking about the post-match handshake snub, Pathan said,“Look at what happened after the game-I am not going to talk much about that." before adding that "This could have been avoided.”

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