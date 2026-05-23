Ivanka Trump Was Alleged Target In Revenge Plot Over Soleimani Killing: Report

A new revelation has emerged in an international terror investigation, with a 32-year-old Iraqi national accused of orchestrating attacks on American and Jewish targets allegedly plotting to assassinate Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a report by the New York Post.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, was arrested in Turkey on May 15 before being extradited to the United States, where federal authorities have charged him in connection with multiple attacks and attempted terror operations across Europe and North America.

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According to the report, investigators recovered maps and design details linked to Ivanka Trump's residence in Florida.

Al-Saadi allegedly shared an image online showing the area around the property owned by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, accompanied by a threatening Arabic-language message warning that “neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you.”

Former Iraqi diplomat Entifadh Qanbar told the newspaper that after Soleimani's death in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Al-Saadi had allegedly spoken about targeting Ivanka Trump “to burn down the house of Trump.”

Another source familiar with the matter reportedly confirmed the existence of the plot.

US authorities have linked Al-Saadi to at least 18 attacks or planned attacks, including the firebombing of a Bank of New York Mellon building in Amsterdam, a shooting incident near the US consulate in Toronto, and the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London earlier this year.

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He is also accused of plotting attacks on Jewish sites in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The report further claimed Al-Saadi had links with Iraq-based Kata'ib Hizballah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He is currently being held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

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