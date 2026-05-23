WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch SNME On TV, Online?

WWE fans are all set for an exciting night with the Saturday Night's Main Event taking place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The event will see a couple of high stakes matches, with Penta set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against "All Ego" Ethan Page. Not just that, Brie Bella and Paige will aim to beat Nia Jax and Lash Legend and hold on to their Women's Tag Team title.

Saturday Night's Main Event: What To Expect?

Penta vs Ethan Page - Intercontinental Championship

Ethan Page has had a successful run over the past few weeks, making him a tough fighter to beat. As for Penta, he recently defended his IC title against Je'Von Evans, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rusev and JD McDonagh during a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42. He also managed to hold his own in individual matches against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and the great El Hijo Del Vikingo on AAA Lucha Libre.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige & Brie Bella vs Irresistible Forces

Paige and Brie Bella will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Champions title against Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

The duo have beaten the "Irresistible Forces" Jax and Legend earlier also and have won four matches as a tandem and look to be in good form.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab | Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Rhea Ripley snatched the WWE Women's Championship from Cargill at WrestleMania 42. Cargill will be looking for revenge as she teams up with Michin and B-Fab for a six-woman Tag Team match against Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

World Tag Team Champions The Vision vs The Street Profits

Logan Paul and Austin Theory will go up against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, putting their World Tag Team Championship on the line. For weeks, The Street Profits have been clashing against The Vision. Now, they have an opportunity to snatch the World Tag Team title.

WWE SNME: Time

WWE fans in India will be able to watch the show from 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

How To Watch Its Live Telecast?

The event will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream the WWE Saturday Night Main Event on the SonyLIV app and website.

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