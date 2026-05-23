Paytm Block Deal: Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale And Other Mop Up Rs 960-Crore Stake

Global financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets, have collectively acquired a 1.34% stake in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, from SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital for Rs 963 crore through open market transactions.

Other foreign investors participating in the transaction included Ghisallo Capital Management, BNP Paribas, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Hong Kong-based Viridian Asset Management.

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These entities collectively purchased a total of 85.98 lakh shares on the exchange, representing a 1.34% stake in Noida-based One97 Communications.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,120.65 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 963.60 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based private equity firm SAIF Partners, through its affiliates -- SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd and SAIF Partners India IV Ltd -- offloaded a combined 80.08 lakh shares of Paytm.

Further, Gurugram-based venture capital firm Elevation Capital also disposed of 5.89 lakh shares in the fintech company. The shares were offloaded at the same price, as per the data on the BSE.

Following the transaction, SAIF Partners' holding in One 97 Communications declined to 12.18% from 13.43%.

Shares of One 97 Communications on Friday declined nearly 4% to close at Rs 1,112.50 apiece on the BSE.

In November 2025, PE firm SAIF Partners divested a 1.86% stake in Paytm for Rs 1,556 crore.

Earlier this month, Paytm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026, a turnaround from a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 18.4% to Rs 2,264 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 1,912 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

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During the financial year ended March 2026, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 552 crore compared to a loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25.

The annual revenue from the operations of Paytm grew by 22.2% to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,900 crore in FY25.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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