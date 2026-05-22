JSW Steel Block Deal: Rs 533-Crore Stake Change Hands; Edelweiss, ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF Among Buyers

AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 531 crore JSW Cement Ltd. on Friday, according to NSE block deal data. This selloff aggregates to over 3% stake in the company.

AP Asia, which is indirectly owned by US-based global private equity and alternative asset management firm Apollo Global Management, sold shares at a price of Rs 124 per share.

The transaction involved a total of 11 domestic and global investors. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Bajaj Finserv, Bandhan Mutual Fund, State Bank of India Edelweiss Mutual Fund were among the major buyers in the block deal.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was the biggest buyer among 11 investors, picking up 1.19 crore shares in JSW Cement for Rs 148.5 crore, followed by India Acorn ICAV which bought 97.5 lakh shares for Rs 120.9 crore.

SBI Mutual Fund purchased 67 lakh shares for Rs 83.08 crore and Amundi Funds Equity India 40 lakh shares for Rs 49.6 crore.

Other buyers included Goldman Sachs, New York State Teachers Retirement System, Mediolanum Best Brands, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

ALSO READ: JSW Steel Block Deal: Over Rs 3,100-Crore Stake Change Hands; GQG, SBI MF Among Buyers

JSW Steel Block Deal

On Monday, JSW Energy Ltd. offloaded stake worth up to Rs 3,150 crore in JSW Steel Ltd.

The company divested 2.5 crore shares for an aggregate sum of Rs 3,500 crore. GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund mopped up 1.5 crore shares for the trade price of Rs 1,260 apiece, which adds up to Rs 1,890 crore.

SBI Mutual Fund purchased 1 crore shares for the trade price of Rs 1,260 per share, representing a sum total of Rs 1,260 crore.

JSW Cement Share Price

JSW Cement Shares soared nearly 12% in trade today to reach an intraday high of Rs 142.50. They later pared some gains to settled over 8% higher at Rs 138 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.27% advance in the Nifty index.

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