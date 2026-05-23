Marco Rubio Clarifies US Green Card Policy Amid Concerns Among Indians

Clarifying Washington's stand on the new immigration rules, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the policy requiring many legal immigrants to leave the United States and apply for green cards from abroad is not targeted at India, but forms part of a wider global immigration reform initiative.

Speaking to NDTV after landing in New Delhi and holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio said the United States moved to reform its immigration system in response to what he termed a major migration crisis in recent years.

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“This is not about India. It is about the whole world,” Rubio told NDTV, adding that the US had witnessed the unlawful entry of over 20 million people and alleged misuse of the green card system in several cases.

He said reforms to the immigration process may initially cause inconvenience and disruptions but would eventually make the system “more stable, viable, efficient and effective” for both immigrants and the United States.

Rubio also conveyed an invitation from US President Donald Trump for PM Modi to visit the White House at a later date.

The revised immigration policy, issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), could significantly impact temporary visa holders, including students, researchers, tourists and H-1B workers who traditionally apply for green cards while remaining in the US.

According to the new policy, adjustment of status applications — which allow immigrants to seek permanent residency from within the US — will now be treated as a discretionary benefit rather than a guaranteed administrative process.

USCIS said applications would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

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The move has sparked concerns among immigration lawyers and advocacy groups, especially over its potential impact on Indian professionals facing lengthy green card backlogs and country-specific visa caps.

Critics argue that requiring applicants to leave the US during processing could disrupt employment, residency plans and family stability for thousands of Indian-origin families.

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