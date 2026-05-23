Man United's Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League Player Of The Season Award — Check Past Winners

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes added another major individual honour to his season after being named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2025-26 campaign, becoming the first Manchester United player since Nemanja Vidic in 2010-11 to win the award.

The 31-year-old has registered eight goals and 20 assists in 37 Premier League appearances, matching the single-season assist record set by Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2002-03 and later equalled by Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City in 2019-20.

He also finished the season with a league-high 132 chances created, nearly double the tally of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who ranked second with 74.

The Portuguese midfielder had also secured the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize earlier this month and won Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for a record fifth time this season.

The Premier League Player of the Season award is determined through a combined voting process involving fans, football experts and captains from all 20 Premier League clubs.

Fernandes emerged as the standout candidate after delivering the strongest league campaign of his career.

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United finished third in the Premier League and secured qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League following a strong second half of the campaign under Michael Carrick.

Fernandes beat a competitive shortlist featuring Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, Gabriel, David Raya, Morgan Gibbs-White, Igor Thiago and Antoine Semenyo to claim the award.

Fernandes has now joined an elite list of Manchester United players to win the Premier League's top individual honour, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Nemanja Vidic. His win also ended Manchester City's recent dominance of the award, with City players having claimed five of the previous six awards.

Premier League Player Of The Season Winners In The Last 10 Years

Season Player Club 2025-26 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2024-25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24 Phil Foden Manchester City 2022-23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2021-22 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2020-21 Ruben Dias Manchester City 2019-20 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2018-19 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2017-18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2016-17 N'Golo Kante Chelsea

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