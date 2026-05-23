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Man United's Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League Player Of The Season Award — Check Past Winners

The Manchester United captain won the Premier League Player of the Season award after registering a record 20 assists and eight goals to guide the club to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

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Man United's Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League Player Of The Season Award — Check Past Winners
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League assist record with 20 assists this season.
Photo Source: @ManUtd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes added another major individual honour to his season after being named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2025-26 campaign, becoming the first Manchester United player since Nemanja Vidic in 2010-11 to win the award.

The 31-year-old has registered eight goals and 20 assists in 37 Premier League appearances, matching the single-season assist record set by Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2002-03 and later equalled by Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City in 2019-20.

He also finished the season with a league-high 132 chances created, nearly double the tally of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who ranked second with 74.

The Portuguese midfielder had also secured the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize earlier this month and won Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for a record fifth time this season.

The Premier League Player of the Season award is determined through a combined voting process involving fans, football experts and captains from all 20 Premier League clubs.

Fernandes emerged as the standout candidate after delivering the strongest league campaign of his career. 

ALSO READ | Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Wins FWA Footballer Of The Year Award — Check Past 10 Winners

United finished third in the Premier League and secured qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League following a strong second half of the campaign under Michael Carrick.

Fernandes beat a competitive shortlist featuring Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, Gabriel, David Raya, Morgan Gibbs-White, Igor Thiago and Antoine Semenyo to claim the award.

Fernandes has now joined an elite list of Manchester United players to win the Premier League's top individual honour, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Nemanja Vidic. His win also ended Manchester City's recent dominance of the award, with City players having claimed five of the previous six awards.

Premier League Player Of The Season Winners In The Last 10 Years

SeasonPlayerClub
2025-26Bruno FernandesManchester United
2024-25Mohamed SalahLiverpool
2023-24Phil FodenManchester City
2022-23Erling HaalandManchester City
2021-22Kevin De BruyneManchester City
2020-21Ruben DiasManchester City
2019-20Kevin De BruyneManchester City
2018-19Virgil van DijkLiverpool
2017-18Mohamed SalahLiverpool
2016-17N'Golo KanteChelsea

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA Broadcast Deal Nearing Completion 

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