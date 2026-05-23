DeepSeek To Make Permanent 75% Discount On Flagship AI Model

DeepSeek said it will make permanent a steep discount on its flagship V4‑Pro model, maintaining prices for developers at a quarter of their original level.

In a statement on its website, DeepSeek indicated it will keep the 75% discount on V4-Pro pricing that had originally been set to expire at the end of May. The move is set to intensify competition across the artificial intelligence industry, as Chinese firms compete more directly with global peers.

Pricing starts as low as 0.025 yuan per million tokens for cached input, rising to 3 yuan for uncached input and 6 yuan for output, according to the statement.

By locking in the lower costs, DeepSeek is moving to strengthen its appeal in an increasingly crowded market, where companies have been cutting API prices to attract developers and enterprise users.

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