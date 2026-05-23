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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Pak Army Chief Munir, Iran FM Araghchi Hold Talks; Trump 'Seriously Considering' Launching New Strikes

US President Trump is considering new strikes on Iran if last-minute peace talks fail, Axios reports.

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Pak Army Chief Munir, Iran FM Araghchi Hold Talks; Trump 'Seriously Considering' Launching New Strikes
Iran War Live Updates
34 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” launching fresh strikes against Iran if last-minute negotiations do not result in a peace deal, US media outlet Axios reported. It said that Trump met with a senior national security team in the morning to discuss the war on Iran even as Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir visited Tehran and was joined by a delegation from Qatar in a last-minute bid to hammer out a deal.

President Trump convened a meeting with his senior national security team regarding the war with Iran on Friday morning, two US officials told Axios.

Trump is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran barring a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations, sources who have spoken directly with the president say.

Munir is expected to meet on Saturday with Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a key player in the Iranian decision-making process.

On Tuesday, he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wanted to give diplomacy another chance, but by Thursday night, he was leaning toward ordering a strike, the two sources told Axios.
 

May 23, 2026 14:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Pakistan Mediates As Hormuz Shipping Stay Disrupted

Several analysts say that Pakistan enjoys the confidence of both Tehran and Washington.

Islamabad hosted senior leaders of the two sides last month for peace talks, the first of its kind since 1979, but the parties failed to clinch a deal.

The key sticking points are believed to be Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz -- a waterway that hosts roughly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies in normal times. Shippings through the strait have been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

May 23, 2026 13:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Asim Munir And Iran FM Araghchi Hold Talks

Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to end the Middle East conflict and establish lasting peace in the region, the Iranian government said on Saturday.

According to a statement posted in social media by Iran’s government, Munir met Araghchi in Tehran to “discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia”.

May 23, 2026 13:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Praises Tulsi Gabbard After Resignation

Iran has praised Tulsi Gabbard after her resignation as Director of National Intelligence of the United States. The Iranian Embassy in Armenia said she had at times spoken “truths” about Tehran that US President Donald Trump disliked. 

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Iran Praises Tulsi Gabbard After Resignation: 'You Spoke Truth; Worked For US, Not Israel'

May 23, 2026 13:29 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Piers Morgan Urges Trump To Stop War

English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan, in a post on X, wrote, "All the signs are pointing to the US and Israel launching another huge attack on Iran. I urge President Donald Trump not to do it. This war’s been damaging enough without yet more mayhem being unleashed."

May 23, 2026 12:25 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran, Oman FMs Push To End War

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman's Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi held phone talks Saturday morning on regional developments and diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and end the war.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the two ministers exchanged views on existing diplomatic tracks and de-escalation initiatives. No further details of the conversation were released.

(Source: Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting)

May 23, 2026 11:15 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Centre Taking Steps To Ease Container Movement At JNPA

The Union government is taking steps to ease container movement at JNPA amidst rising global supply chain challenges due to the Middle East crisis. The statement further said that Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the global supply chain challenges with EXIM industry stakeholders.

The meeting focused on better container movement as the Gulf-bound containers have also been rerouted to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), placing additional pressure on port and logistics infrastructure.

Responding swiftly to the situation, the statement said JNPA implemented a series of operational interventions to relieve terminals and expedite cargo evacuation.

May 23, 2026 09:58 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Arab States Seek Time As Trump Weighs Strikes

Several Arab nations joined Pakistan in trying to push for a resolution to the Iran war as they urged President Donald Trump to allow more time for negotiations.

While there were some indications of progress in talks to end the conflict, Axios and CBS News reported that Trump was preparing for a possible fresh round of strikes, although he hadn’t made a final decision.

Iran warned that any new attacks by the US or Israel would extend the war to “new regional fronts,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing a military source. 

 

(Source: Bloomberg)

May 23, 2026 09:35 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Fuel Price Rises In India

Indian state-fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by less than a rupee on Saturday, dealers said, the third such increase this month as the government looks to recover some losses from high crude prices caused by the Iran war.

Petrol in New Delhi will cost 0.87 rupees (just under 1 US cent) more at 99.51 rupees a litre, while diesel will be priced 0.91 rupees higher at 92.49 rupees per litre, dealers said.

May 23, 2026 09:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Munir's Second Visit In Less Than A Month

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's second visit to Tehran in little more than a month comes after progress was reported in talks held by Naqvi, who has been in Iran since Wednesday, with top Iranian leadership, including twice with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to sources.

Field Marshal Munir will meet with important Iranian dignitaries and discuss the ongoing Iran-US talks, regional peace and stability, and other matters of mutual interest during the visit, sources said.

May 23, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Asim Nunir Reaches Tehran

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a deal between the US and Iran to end the war in the region, the army said.

According to a statement issued by the army, Field Marshal Munir's visit is "part of ongoing mediation efforts".

On arrival, he was received and warmly welcomed by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni at the airport. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the airport, according to the army.

May 23, 2026 08:29 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Weighs Decisive Iran Strike

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is "seriously considering" launching fresh strikes against Iran if last-minute negotiations fail to produce a peace deal. A source close to Trump said the president has raised the possibility of a final "decisive" major military operation, after which he could declare victory and end the war.

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