Tesla To Establish Sales And Service Centre In Hyderabad

Electric vehicle giant Tesla on Friday expressed interest in establishing a sales and service centre in Hyderabad, the Telangana government said. During a meeting with Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Tesla India representatives expressed their interest in launching operations in the city, the state Information and Public Relations department said in a post on 'X'. "Tesla is preparing to establish a sales and service centre in Hyderabad," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu said Telangana has developed a strong ecosystem for electric vehicles and intelligent mobility systems with advanced technologies.

He said the state has emerged as a major hub for semiconductor design, automobile software, electronics engineering, and deep technology sectors.

The minister congratulated Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal and Lead Public Policy and Business Development Director Rajat for choosing Hyderabad as the next destination for Tesla's sales and service expansion in India.

He expressed happiness that Hyderabad was selected after Tesla established four showrooms in other parts of the country, the I &PR department said in the post.

Babu invited Tesla representatives to explore opportunities for expanding ancillary industries related to Tesla in Telangana and assured full government support for investments in technology and industrial sectors, it added.

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