Why Resources, Energy Are New Pillars Of Growth Portfolio

The global and domestic economic landscapes are currently undergoing a massive structural shift. As nations race to modernize infrastructure, transition toward sustainable energy, and bolster manufacturing capabilities, the demand for core resources has reached a pivotal juncture.

For investors, this environment highlights why a resource and energy-focused strategy, such as that adopted by the Tata Resources & Energy Fund, is not just a tactical play but a strategic necessity.

Here is an analysis of why the resources and energy sector stands out as a compelling investment option in the current scenario.

The Backbone of Economic Expansion

The fundamental reason to invest in resources and energy is their role as the "building blocks" of an economy. Whether it is a developing nation like India or a stabilizing global economy, growth cannot happen without power, fuel, metals, and construction materials.

The sector is currently buoyed by a "double engine" of growth: global demand recovery and India's domestic infrastructure boom. With India's GDP consistently showing resilience, the focus on manufacturing and urbanization creates a structural tailwind for sectors like cement and power. These are not just cyclical trades; they are the essential utilities required to sustain a rising per capita income and a growing industrial base.

Strategic Diversification: Global Cycles vs Domestic Stability

One of the most attractive features of investing in this space today is the ability to play both global and domestic themes simultaneously. A well-balanced resource fund allocates roughly 60% of its portfolio to global commodities-such as metals, mining, oil & gas, and chemical, which benefit from international demand trends and supply-side constraints.

The remaining 40% is often rooted in domestic-focused sectors like Indian power and cement. This blend is crucial. While global commodities offer high-growth "earnings leverage" during economic recoveries, domestic utilities and infrastructure stocks provide a cushion of stability. This dual exposure allows investors to capture the upside of global commodity cycles while mitigating the volatility typically associated with pure-play sectoral funds.

Capitalizing on 'Capex' Cycle

We are currently witnessing a significant uptick in capital expenditure by both the government and the private sector. In India, public spending on roads, railways, and renewable energy projects is at an all-time high. This directly translates into higher order books for companies in the infrastructure segments.

The "Cyclicals" segment-including chemicals, fertilizers, and metals-is particularly well-positioned here. These industries demonstrate massive earnings growth when the economic cycle turns upward. For an investor, entering this sector now means participating in the early-to-mid stages of a robust industrial recovery.

Valuation Comfort and Market Resilience

Recent geopolitical tensions and global market fluctuations have led to periodic volatility in commodity prices and energy stocks. While volatility can be daunting, it has created a "valuation comfort" that was missing a year ago. Many high-quality companies in the resource space are now trading at reasonable valuations despite having strong balance sheets and improving fundamentals.

From a stock selection perspective, the fund follows a disciplined GARP and value-based approach, focusing on companies with improving fundamentals, earnings visibility, and reasonable valuations. Some stocks in these sectors also offer high dividend yields providing a margin of safety during uncertain times.

Multi-Sector Flexibility

Unlike traditional sectoral funds that might be stuck in a single niche (like only "IT" or only "Banking"), a Resources and Energy framework offers unique flexibility. It spans across:

Energy: Power, Oil, and Gas (The lifeblood of industry).

Infrastructure: Cement and Construction (The physical footprint of growth).

Cyclicals: Metals, Mining, and Chemicals (The raw materials for manufacturing).

This flexibility allows fund managers to pivot. If global metal prices are volatile, the focus can shift to domestic power consumption. If oil prices stabilize, the focus can move toward chemical manufacturing. This dynamic allocation is key to generating sustainable, long-term risk-adjusted returns.

The current economic scenario is defined by a transition toward higher energy efficiency and a massive push for physical infrastructure. Investing in resources and energy is essentially a bet on the world's-and specifically India's-growth engine.

For long-term investors, the combination of strong domestic demand, a disciplined value-based selection process, and the inherent "real-world" utility of these sectors makes the resource and energy space a cornerstone for any diversified portfolio. As the world builds for the future, the companies providing the materials and the power to do so are poised to be the primary beneficiaries.

Satish Mishra is a fund manager at Tata Asset Management.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

ALSO READ: 'We Want To Sell As Much Energy As India Is Willing To Buy': Marco Rubio | Watch Video

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.