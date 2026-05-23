CNG To Get Costlier In New Delhi As IGL Announces Rs 1 Price Hike

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is set to get more expensive in New Delhi following a Rs 1 price hike reportedly issued by Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL). This marks the third time CNG prices have been raised in the last ten days, as the city gas distributors continue to grapple with mounting losses due to the Iran war, which has choked global energy supply chains.

Over the past week or so, fuel and CNG prices have been hiked in tandem by India's oil marketing companies and city gas distributors.

This Saturday has seen two price hikes at once, with IGL's Rs 1 hike accompanied by Indian OMCs announcing a 90 paise price hike in petrol and diesel.

The government had raised CNG prices by Rs 2 on May 15 and then again by Re 1 on May 18. This marks the third time prices have been raised, in the wake of the Iran War.

Revised Rates Of CNG In Major Cities

Delhi: Rs 81.09 per Kg

Noida: Rs 89.70 per Kg

Ghaziabad: Rs 89.70 per Kg

Gurugram: Rs 86.12 per Kg

Greater Noida: Rs 89.70 per Kg

Ajmer: Rs 90.44 per Kg

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By 87-91 Paise Per Litre, Third Increase In Less Than 10 Days

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