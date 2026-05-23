Bihar CM Says State To Roll Out AI Policy To Develop Bihar As Major IT Hub

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said his government would soon roll out an artificial intelligence (AI) policy as part of its plan to develop Bihar as a major AI hub.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Bihar AI Summit 2026' at Urja Auditorium in Patna, Choudhary said AI would play a key role in transforming governance, improving transparency and accelerating Bihar's development trajectory.

ALSO READ: India Missed Out On AI And Now Its Run As Market Darling May Be Over

"Bihar will continue to work towards becoming an AI hub, and the government will soon bring an AI policy. Through AI, Bihar will emerge among the country's leading developed states," he said.

Choudhary urged all government departments to maximise the use of AI to ensure transparency in welfare schemes and improve public service delivery.

He specifically referred to the 'Sahyog Shivirs', grievance redressal camps launched by the state government, and said AI technology would help speed up the resolution of public complaints.

The CM said complaints received at 'Sahyog Shivirs' must be resolved within 30 days, failing which the officer concerned would face suspension on the 31st day by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"AI is going to become a crucial part of our lives. Today, nearly 120 crore people use mobile phones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a revolution in India's communication landscape, and AI will play a major role in shaping the future," he said.

Choudhary also credited former CM Nitish Kumar for strengthening basic infrastructure and public services in Bihar, adding that the next phase would focus on building a prosperous and technologically advanced state.

He announced that the proposed 125-km Ganga Expressway project, estimated at Rs 30,000 crore, would be completed within the next three years under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

He further said the long-pending Vikramshila University project would finally take shape during the current financial year, while degree colleges would be opened in 211 blocks from July onward.

Model schools would also be established across all 534 blocks of Bihar, he said.

According to the plan, 10 such schools would come up in Patna, while five each would be set up in municipal corporation towns, including Gaya, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Hajipur and Chhapra.

Appealing to migrant Biharis to contribute to the state's growth, Choudhary said the government was focused on creating employment opportunities within the state to reduce distress migration for labour work.

The chief minister asserted that criminals challenging the police would face action within 48 hours, irrespective of caste or religion, and added that AI technology would also strengthen policing and crime monitoring systems in the state.

ALSO READ: India Should Worry About Its Services Exports | The Reason Why

He said Bihar was working toward generating 20,000 mw of electricity with support from the Centre, stressing that uninterrupted power supply was essential for industrial development and investment.

Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, IT Minister Nitish Mishra, IT Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Bharat GPT founder Ankush Sabharwal and DGP Vinay Kumar were among those present at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.