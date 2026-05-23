WATCH: Donald Trump Shares AI Video Mocking Stephen Colbert After Late Show Exit

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video which mocks former late-night host Stephen Colbert, days after CBS aired the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The altered clip, posted on Trump's accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social, showed Trump lifting Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster placed on the set of the programme. The video then cuts to Trump dancing to YMCA by Village People in front of a cheering crowd.

The video drew strong reactions online, with Trump supporters praising the clip while critics accused him of using AI-generated content to mock media personalities and political opponents.

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“I like how we aren't even pretending anymore that Colbert's cancellation wasn't the result of intense political pressure,” one user commented.

“Gather here if you double checked if it was a parody account,” wrote another.

Someone else said, “The leader of the free world is posting AI dumpster edits while half the country cheers like he just hit a game winning touchdown. What are we even doing anymore?”

“Trump literally took out the trash on live TV. Colbert's final episode and he still stole the show. King of the Trolls,” a person remarked while an individual added, “Right where he belongs, in the trash.”

The AI-generated clip comes days after CBS aired the last episode of Colbert's late-night programme. It marked the end of his 11-year journey as the show's host. Colbert had become the face of the show in 2015 after long-time presenter David Letterman stepped away from the role.

Trump, who has often criticised Colbert in public statements, reacted strongly to the show's ending and shared posts celebrating its conclusion on Truth Social.

In one such post, Trump wrote: “Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person.”

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He added, “You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!”

CBS has stated that the decision to end the show was driven by financial strain in the late-night television sector. The network pointed to falling advertising income and a shift in audience behaviour, with more viewers moving away from TV towards streaming platforms.

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