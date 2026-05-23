Prolonged Exposure To Heatwave May Impact Brain, Eye Health Especially For Children: Experts

With heatwave conditions intensifying across several parts of the country, doctors are warning that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may adversely affect not only physical well-being but also eye and neurological functioning, especially among children, senior citizens and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Health experts say soaring temperatures, dehydration and prolonged exposure to sunlight can disturb the body's internal balance and trigger fatigue, dizziness, severe headaches, migraines, heat exhaustion and even neurological complications in vulnerable individuals.

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"The ongoing heatwave is beginning to show an impact beyond routine heat-related illnesses, with a noticeable increase in neurological complaints in our OPD," Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant- Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, said.

'We have seen nearly a 20% increase in OPD patients over the past few days, with more people coming in with symptoms such as severe headaches, dizziness, disorientation, fainting episodes, worsening of existing neurological conditions, and especially migraine flare-ups," he said.

Heat exposure and prolonged exposure to bright sunlight can act as triggers for migraines in some individuals, Dr Suri said. Extreme heat and dehydration can also affect blood flow to the brain, alter electrolyte balance and place significant stress on the nervous system, particularly in vulnerable individuals, he explained.

Symptoms such as persistent confusion, slurred speech, unusual drowsiness, seizures or loss of consciousness should not be ignored, as they may indicate a serious neurological emergency and require immediate medical attention.

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Dr Sushma Sharma, Director, Neurology, at Marengo Asia Hospitals, said people suffering from migraine, epilepsy and other neurological disorders may face worsening symptoms during periods of extreme heat and poor sleep caused by hot nights and power cuts.

"During extreme summer heat, it is important to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours whenever possible. If going outdoors is necessary, people should protect themselves by using umbrellas, sunglasses, and covering their heads. Staying hydrated is equally important because dehydration caused by excessive sweating can also lead to confusion and neurological complications" Dr Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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