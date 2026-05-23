IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Three Jharkhand Districts, Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain In State For Next Six Days

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for three districts of Jharkhand for Monday and forecast light to moderate rain in several parts of the state over the next six days beginning May 24.

An ‘orange' alert (be prepared) was issued for rain in north-eastern and some central districts, especially Dhanbad, for Sunday.

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For Monday, the IMD sounded a heatwave alert for the north-western districts of Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra.The weather office on Friday said light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph is likely across the state from May 24 to 29.

According to the IMD, 13 districts in the north-eastern and adjoining central parts are likely to receive rainfall on May 24 and 25.

On May 25 and 26, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely in 17 districts.

Between May 26 and 29, isolated thundershowers and lightning are expected in several parts of the state, it added.

'Partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at some places in the state. There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next five days,' IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

'We have issued an 'orange' alert for seven north-eastern districts for Sunday, and for Monday, a heat-wave alert has been sounded for three north-western districts. The wind speed in these districts will be up to 50 to 60 kmph, while a 'yellow' (to be updated) alert was issued for the remaining areas,' he said.

In the past 24 hours, maximum rainfall was recorded at Kaliasol in Dhanbad district at 40.2 mm, followed by Amrapara in Pakur 16 mm.

The highest temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 44.4 degrees Celsius at Daltonganj in Palamu district, followed by Bokaro Thermal at 41.5 degrees Celsius and Sarikela at 41 degrees Celsius.

State capital Ranchi logged 39.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing heatwave-like conditions across the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a post on X, ordered all government officials and panchayat representatives to ensure proper arrangements for drinking water outside their offices and at public places for people.

'All Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Station House Officers, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers, Panchayat representatives, and all government offices are directed to ensure proper arrangements for drinking water for the general public outside their offices and at public places, and to prominently display clear information about the same, so that pedestrians and the general public can get relief,' Soren said.

He also asked them to prominently display clear information about these arrangements so that pedestrians and the general public could get relief.

He further directed deputy commissioners to arrange for immediate water supply via tankers wherever a water crisis prevailed. Besides, he also asked for necessary action to repair faulty hand pumps and make other alternative arrangements.

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'No village, hamlet or neighbourhood should face hardship due to a drinking water crisis, as it was our collective responsibility,' he added.

Soren said the administration must work with complete sensitivity, promptness, and a humane approach as public interest remains paramount.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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