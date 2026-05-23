BHAVYA Scheme Opens Applications For States To Set Up Industrial Parks With Rs 33,660 Crore Outlay

The Indian government on Saturday launched guidelines for the ‘BHAVYA' (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) scheme, under which 100 industrial parks will be developed with a total outlay of Rs 33,660 crore, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking about the scheme, Goyal said several states have already submitted Expressions of Interest (EoIs) to participate.

ALSO READ | What Is 'BHAVYA' Scheme? Jobs Creation, Ease of Doing Business — All About Plug-And-Play Industrial Parks Plan

The scheme will operate in a “challenge mode”, under which states offering the most attractive proposals for industrial parks and business-friendly ecosystems will receive preference. The Centre expects states to create conducive environments to promote industrial growth and manufacturing investments.

Operational guidelines for the scheme were notified on April 10.

Under the rollout plan, applications for the first 20 industrial parks will be invited in an initial two-month window. Another 30 parks will be opened for applications over the following two months, while proposals for 50 parks are expected within four months, Goyal said.

The minister also urged states to actively apply under the scheme.

BHAVYA aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure through plug-and-play industrial parks, with the broader objective of boosting manufacturing, improving ease of doing business and accelerating India's economic growth.

ALSO READ | Union Cabinet Approves Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna, Allocates Rs 33,660 Crore

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia described the scheme as “sector-agnostic” and said it would be implemented in partnership with state governments and private sector players.

“It will cover funding support for core infrastructure, value-added infrastructure and social infrastructure such as housing. Up to 50 parks will be taken up in Phase 1,” Bhatia said.

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