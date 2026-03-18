What Is Bhavya Scheme? Jobs Creation, Ease of Doing Business — All About Plug-And-Play Industrial Parks Plan

In a bid to accelerate industrial growth, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), with an allocation of Rs 33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.

The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India's growth story, as per a govt. press release on Wednesday.

BHAVYA has been termed as "sector-agnostic" by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players.

"It will cover funding support for core, value-added infra, social infra such as housing, and up to 50 parks will be taken up in the Phase 1," Bhatia highlighted.

A New Ease Of Doing Business?

At the heart of BHAVYA lies a strong push for deregulation and ease of doing business, with streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states.

The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty. With pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, BHAVYA aims to reduce entry barriers for investors.

Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1000 acres will be taken up for development. Financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre will be provided for:

Core infrastructure (internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems)

Value-added infrastructure (ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing)

Social infrastructure (worker housing and support amenities)

Support for external infrastructure will also be provided up to 25% of the project cost, ensuring seamless connectivity and integration with existing networks.

Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward.

ALSO READ: Cabinet Approves Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, Raises Total Outlay To Rs 8.7 Lakh Crore

Future-Ready, Sustainable and Efficient Industrial Parks

The industrial parks will be designed as futuristic and sustainable ecosystems to enable seamless multimodal connectivity and efficient last-mile access.

Moreover, they will be built with green energy and sustainable resource use with integrated underground utility corridors enabling a no-dig environment for efficient maintenance and uninterrupted industrial operations

Job Creation & Economic Growth Through BHAVYA

BHAVYA is expected to drive large-scale job creation, generating substantial direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while catalysing significant investments.

The scheme will extend to all States and Union Territories, creating lakhs of employment opportunities across the country and accelerating industrial growth nationwide.

By fostering cluster-based development and enabling co-location of industries, suppliers, and service providers, BHAVYA will aim to strengthen domestic supply chains, promote regional industrialisation, and create new opportunities for millions of people.

Primary beneficiaries of the scheme include manufacturing units, MSMEs, startups, and global investors seeking ready-to-use industrial infrastructure. Similarly, secondary beneficiaries include workers, logistics providers, service sector enterprises, and local communities.

ALSO READ: Cabinet Approves Rs 2,585 Crore Small Hydro Power Development Scheme

About NICDC

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It is currently implementing 20 projects across 13 states.

NICDC-led initiatives are built on the concept of plug-and-play industrial parks—ready-to-use ecosystems where land, utilities, approvals, and infrastructure are pre-developed, enabling industries to start operations quickly without delays related to land acquisition or infrastructure setup.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.