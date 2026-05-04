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Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins; Who Will Win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry?

Tight contests, high stakes and shifting alliances as counting begins across five key states, with early trends set to test incumbents and reshape regional power equations.

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Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins; Who Will Win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry?
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Counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections is underway across five politically crucial states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry—setting the stage for a day that could significantly redraw India's political map. With 823 seats in play, the spotlight is firmly on whether incumbents can hold their ground or if voters deliver a decisive shift.

West Bengal remains the marquee battle, where the BJP is seeking to break a decade-long deadlock against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A high-pitched campaign marked by sharp political rhetoric, allegations and complex electoral issues has made this contest one of the most closely watched. Exit polls have largely projected an edge for the BJP, but uncertainties, from voter roll revisions to muted ground signals, leave room for surprises.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-Congress alliance led by M. K. Stalin is aiming to retain power, though actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party have emerged as a wildcard that could disrupt traditional equations. For the Congress, the state holds added significance as it looks to maintain relevance in key regions.

Kerala presents a critical test for Pinarayi Vijayan, with the Congress-led opposition hoping to reclaim power after the Left broke the state's long-standing pattern of alternating governments in the last election. The outcome could have wider implications for the Left's national footprint.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led alliance are widely expected to retain power, but the margin, and whether the party secures a majority on its own, remains a key question. Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi faces a significant electoral test amid a charged campaign.

Puducherry, where the NDA government led by N. Rangasamy is seeking another term, could also see a more competitive contest than anticipated, with multi-cornered fights adding an element of unpredictability.

Alongside these, counting is also taking place for several bypolls across states, adding to the day's political significance. As early trends begin to emerge, the focus will be on whether exit poll projections hold—or if the results deliver unexpected twists.

Stay with us for the latest developments as they unfold. 

May 04, 2026 08:09 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins Across 5 Regions

 

Counting of votes is underway for Assembly elections held across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Postal ballots are being taken up first, with early trends expected shortly. A total of 823 seats are at stake.

 

May 04, 2026 07:42 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Tweaks Bio Ahead Of Counting Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan updated his social media bio, now identifying himself as a Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Vijayan, seeking a rare third consecutive term, is contesting from his stronghold amid a more competitive race this time. The Congress-led United Democratic Front has fielded V P Abdul Rasheed, while K Ranjith is in the fray for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

 

May 04, 2026 07:34 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: TMC, BJP Agents Clash Outside Bhabanipur Counting Centre Ahead Of Vote Count

Tensions flared outside a counting centre in Bhabanipur on Monday morning as agents of the Trinamool Congress and BJP engaged in a verbal clash ahead of vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ANI reported. The dispute reportedly centred on alleged discrepancies in rules for carrying materials inside the counting hall, with both sides accusing each other of violating norms.

The confrontation comes just hours before counting begins at 8 am across all 293 constituencies. Authorities have deployed a three-tier security system, including CAPF personnel and CCTV surveillance, to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

 

May 04, 2026 07:26 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Eyes Hat-Trick In Assam

Counting of votes for all 126 Assembly seats in Assam will begin at 8:00 am, with the BJP aiming for a third consecutive term. The process will start with ballot box votes, including those cast by armed forces personnel, followed by the counting of EVM votes.

Exit polls suggest a strong advantage for the BJP-led NDA, with a poll of polls projecting around 92 seats for the alliance, well above the majority mark of 64. Most estimates place the NDA in the 85–100 seat range, while the Congress-led bloc is seen trailing in the 20–35 seat bracket, indicating a likely comfortable victory for the ruling alliance if these trends hold.

May 04, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Verdict Uncertain: Conflicting Exit Polls, Vijay’s TVK Holds Key

Tamil Nadu is shaping up for a tightly contested verdict, with exit polls offering sharply divergent projections. While some surveys suggest a second straight win for the DMK-Congress alliance led by MK Stalin, others indicate a possible comeback for the AIADMK-led NDA under Edappadi K Palaniswami.

A key wildcard this election is actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which several polls project could secure a significant vote share and potentially play a decisive role. Estimates for TVK vary widely, from under 15 seats in some surveys to nearly 100 in others, highlighting the uncertainty.

The Congress is keenly watching the outcome as it looks to retain relevance in the state, though DMK has signalled it may govern independently. Tamil Nadu recorded over 85% voter turnout across all 234 seats polled in a single phase on April 23.

With projections ranging from comfortable leads for DMK to a clear edge for AIADMK , the state remains one of the most unpredictable battlegrounds in this election cycle.

 

May 04, 2026 07:07 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: High-Stakes Battle Between TMC And BJP In West Bengal

West Bengal is one of the most closely watched electoral contests in the country, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee aiming to retain the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year stronghold amid a fierce challenge from the BJP.

The state, which delivered a decisive mandate to the TMC in 2021 with over 200 seats, is witnessing a far more competitive race this time, with the BJP significantly expanding its organisational presence and campaign intensity.

A key variable in this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which saw nearly 91 lakh names being removed, an exercise the TMC has criticised as rushed and politically motivated. The party has sought to turn this into a campaign issue, urging voters to respond through the ballot.

Exit polls remain sharply divided. While Praja Poll projects a strong surge for the BJP with 178–208 seats and a reduced tally for the TMC, Janmat Polls suggests a scenario closer to 2021, giving the TMC a clear lead.

As counting progresses, early trends will be crucial in determining whether the incumbent retains control or if West Bengal is headed for a major political shift.

 

May 04, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Security Tightened In Siliguri; BJP’s Durga Murmu Predicts Change

Security has been stepped up at a counting centre in Siliguri as West Bengal awaits vote results after a two-phase election marked by repolling in select booths, PTI reported. The Election Commission has also ordered a fresh vote in all 285 booths of Falta on May 21. BJP candidate Durga Murmu called it a “historic election”, expressing confidence that Bengal will see a change.

May 04, 2026 06:40 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: ECI Assures Transparent, Secure Vote Counting Across 5 States Today

The Election Commission of India said it will ensure the “highest standards of transparency, security and efficiency” as counting gets underway today. Votes are being tallied for Assembly polls in five states and bye-elections across seven constituencies.

 

May 04, 2026 06:31 (IST)
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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | India Awaits Verdict Across 5 Battlegrounds

The stage is set for counting of votes in Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

A total of 823 seats are at stake after a high-intensity, multi-phase polling exercise through April. Today’s counting will decide whether incumbents hold ground or challengers rewrite the script.

 

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