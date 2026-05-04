Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins; Who Will Win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry?

Counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections is underway across five politically crucial states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry—setting the stage for a day that could significantly redraw India's political map. With 823 seats in play, the spotlight is firmly on whether incumbents can hold their ground or if voters deliver a decisive shift.

West Bengal remains the marquee battle, where the BJP is seeking to break a decade-long deadlock against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A high-pitched campaign marked by sharp political rhetoric, allegations and complex electoral issues has made this contest one of the most closely watched. Exit polls have largely projected an edge for the BJP, but uncertainties, from voter roll revisions to muted ground signals, leave room for surprises.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-Congress alliance led by M. K. Stalin is aiming to retain power, though actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party have emerged as a wildcard that could disrupt traditional equations. For the Congress, the state holds added significance as it looks to maintain relevance in key regions.

Kerala presents a critical test for Pinarayi Vijayan, with the Congress-led opposition hoping to reclaim power after the Left broke the state's long-standing pattern of alternating governments in the last election. The outcome could have wider implications for the Left's national footprint.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led alliance are widely expected to retain power, but the margin, and whether the party secures a majority on its own, remains a key question. Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi faces a significant electoral test amid a charged campaign.

Puducherry, where the NDA government led by N. Rangasamy is seeking another term, could also see a more competitive contest than anticipated, with multi-cornered fights adding an element of unpredictability.

Alongside these, counting is also taking place for several bypolls across states, adding to the day's political significance. As early trends begin to emerge, the focus will be on whether exit poll projections hold—or if the results deliver unexpected twists.

Stay with us for the latest developments as they unfold.