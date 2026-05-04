Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins; Himanta Sarma-Led BJP-NDA Hopeful of Third Term

The much-awaited counting of votes for all 126 Assembly seats in Assam has commenced at 8:00 am on Monday.

The process will follow a structured sequence. Ballot box votes, which capture the choices of armed forces personnel, will be tallied first.

Once the ballot box count is completed, officials will proceed to count the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by civilians.

Political parties, candidates, and voters across the state are eagerly watching the developments. Early indications of the public's verdict are expected to surface fairly quickly.

Here are the latest updates on Assam election results 2026: