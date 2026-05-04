Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins; Himanta Sarma-Led BJP-NDA Hopeful of Third Term

The 2021 Assam Assembly Election delivered a decisive mandate, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power for a second consecutive term across the state's 126 constituencies.
The NDA won 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in Assam. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats, while alliance partners AGP won 9 seats and UPPL secured 6.
The opposition Mahajot alliance, led by Congress, won 50 seats, while Congress alone managed 29. AIUDF won 16 seats, BPF secured 4, and CPI(M) won 1 seat. BJP's vote share stood at 33.21%, while Congress polled 29.7%.
Regionally, the BJP alliance dominated Upper Assam, sweeping districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Golaghat, while the opposition performed better in Lower Assam and Barak Valley, where Congress and AIUDF benefited from minority consolidation.
Following the results, Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader and was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021.