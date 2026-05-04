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Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins; Himanta Sarma-Led BJP-NDA Hopeful of Third Term

The much-awaited counting of votes for all 126 Assembly seats in Assam has commenced at 8:00 am on Monday.

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Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins; Himanta Sarma-Led BJP-NDA Hopeful of Third Term
The much-awaited counting of votes for all 126 Assembly seats in Assam is set to commence at 8:00 am on Monday.
2 minutes ago

The much-awaited counting of votes for all 126 Assembly seats in Assam has commenced at 8:00 am on Monday.

The process will follow a structured sequence. Ballot box votes, which capture the choices of armed forces personnel, will be tallied first.

Once the ballot box count is completed, officials will proceed to count the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by civilians. 

Political parties, candidates, and voters across the state are eagerly watching the developments. Early indications of the public's verdict are expected to surface fairly quickly.

Here are the latest updates on Assam election results 2026:

May 04, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: ' Congress Hopes To Stop BJP Run

The Congress-led front of six parties hopes to shed the Opposition tag by preventing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from scoring a hat-trick of wins after the April 9 Assam election results are declared on Monday.

Both alliances are gung-ho about bagging at least 64 seats, the simple majority mark in the 126-member Assembly. While the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-helmed BJP has predicted close to 100 seats for the NDA, the Gaurav Gogoi-steered Congress is confident of a similar number for the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM) to return to power after 10 years.

May 04, 2026 07:22 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: 'Feel that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP,' says Pradyut Bordoloi

BJP candidate from Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently left the Congress, said, “The counting of votes is going to start very soon now. You can feel it throughout Assam that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP and BJP BJP-led NDA,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

“I’m sure that by evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there’ll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chief minister again,” he added.

 

May 04, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who are the key candidates in focus

A total of 722 candidates are contesting across the state. The BJP leads in nominations, followed by Congress, AIUDF, and several regional and smaller parties, alongside 258 Independents. Key figures in the fray include Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Badruddin Ajmal, Akhil Gogoi, Atul Bora, and Keshab Mahanta, all of whom represent high-stakes constituencies and influence regional political dynamics.

May 04, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: NDA partners play crucial role

Allies within the ruling alliance are expected to contribute significantly to the final tally.

Their performance in key constituencies will be closely watched.

 

May 04, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: ECI Designates 52 Counting Centres Across 35 Districts for Assam Vote Count

As Assam gears up for the counting of assembly election votes, the Election Commission of India has put in place high-security arrangements across the state. The fate of 722 candidates contesting across all 126 Assembly constituencies will be decided at 52 designated counting locations spread over 35 districts.

Counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 am on Monday, followed by EVM vote counting at 8:30 am across 14 dedicated tables at each centre.

The designated venues range from prestigious universities to local school halls. These include Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, Bhattadev University in Bajali, Nalbari College, and Karimganj College, among others. Several Higher Secondary and Multi-Purpose schools have also been pressed into service, including Govt Boys HS & MP School in Kokrajhar and Dawson HS & MP School in Nagaon. In districts such as Goalpara, Majuli, and Dima Hasao, the counting will be held at the Office of the District Commissioner.

May 04, 2026 07:07 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Opposition unity to be tested

The effectiveness of opposition coordination will be reflected in the results. A fragmented vote could impact its overall performance.

May 04, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam polling broke voter turnout record

Before this year’s election in Assam, the highest poll participation in the state’s Assembly election was in 2016, when the state recorded a 84.67% voter turnout. This year’s election surpassed the figure, recording 85.38% participation.

 

May 04, 2026 06:49 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who is CM Himanta Biswa Sarma going up against in Jalukbari?

In Jalukbari (Constituency No. 51), which falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP competing with Congress’ Bidisha Neog and an independent candidate, Dipika Das.

In 2021, Sarma won the seat by securing a whopping vote share of 73.52%.

May 04, 2026 06:48 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Previous Assam Assembly Election Results Led To BJP-Led NDA Return to Power

The 2021 Assam Assembly Election delivered a decisive mandate, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power for a second consecutive term across the state's 126 constituencies.

The NDA won 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in Assam. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats, while alliance partners AGP won 9 seats and UPPL secured 6.

The opposition Mahajot alliance, led by Congress, won 50 seats, while Congress alone managed 29. AIUDF won 16 seats, BPF secured 4, and CPI(M) won 1 seat. BJP's vote share stood at 33.21%, while Congress polled 29.7%.

Regionally, the BJP alliance dominated Upper Assam, sweeping districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Golaghat, while the opposition performed better in Lower Assam and Barak Valley, where Congress and AIUDF benefited from minority consolidation.

Following the results, Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader and was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021.

May 04, 2026 06:45 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Jorhat To Jalukbari, Key Seats to Watch as Counting Begins

As vote counting gets underway across Assam's 126 Assembly seats, a handful of constituencies are drawing particular attention for their political significance and high-profile contests.

Jalukbari is the most watched seat of all, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting, having projected the election as a referendum on his government's development agenda and crackdown on illegal immigration.

Jorhat is another key seat, where Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is making his Assembly debut. Other closely watched constituencies include Nazira, Mangaldoi, and Raha, along with minority-dominated seats in Lower Assam, which are expected to provide early indicators of whether the BJP has retained its dominance or the opposition has managed an upset.

Tamulpur, Binnakandi, Sibsagar, Khowang, Bokakhat, and Kaliabor are also witnessing intense multi-cornered contests that could play a crucial role in determining the final outcome.

Upper Assam remains politically sensitive due to identity-related issues, while Barak Valley and Lower Assam could witness intense triangular contests.

May 04, 2026 06:43 (IST)
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Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Assam Exit Polls Set Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led BJP-NDA For The Third Term

As counting begins across all 126 Assembly seats in Assam, exit poll projections point to a comfortable return to power for the ruling BJP-led alliance.

The poll of exit polls, aggregated from seven major polling agencies, projects BJP winning 92 seats — well above the majority mark of 64 — while the Congress-led opposition is estimated to secure just 29 seats. AIUDF is projected at 1 seat, with others accounting for 4.

Most surveys cluster in the 85–100 seat range for BJP , reflecting a consistent signal across agencies. Axis My India projects BJP at 88–100, JVC places them as high as 101, while Kamakhya Analytics and Matrize both forecast 85–95. Congress , meanwhile, remains largely confined to the 20–35 seat bracket across all pollsters, with Poll Diary offering the starkest projection — as low as 15 seats for the opposition.

The convergence across agencies points to a potential third consecutive term for the BJP, further cementing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's grip on the state.

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