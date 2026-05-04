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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Can Vijay's TVK Challenge DMK?

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the counting, alliances, party updates, and results in the Tamil Nadu elections.

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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Can Vijay's TVK Challenge DMK?
With exit polls sharply divided—some predicting a DMK sweep and others suggesting a massive disruptor role for TVK — Tamil Nadu is staring at its most unpredictable verdict in decades.
3 minutes ago

The wait is finally over. Following a historic, record voter turnout of 84.69%, the counting of votes for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly has officially begun.

Will Chief Minister M.K. Stalin secure a second consecutive term for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, or will Edappadi K. Palaniswami's AIADMK stage a massive comeback? All eyes, however, are on the X-factor of 2026: actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With exit polls sharply divided—some predicting a DMK sweep and others suggesting a massive disruptor role for TVK — Tamil Nadu is staring at its most unpredictable verdict in decades.

From the high-stakes battle in Kolathur and Edappadi to the performance of Seeman's NTK, we bring you every trend, every lead, and every seat-wise result as it happens.

Stay tuned with us for the latest updates!

May 04, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins!

As per the Election Commission’s strict protocol, the counting of votes for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly has officially commenced starting with postal ballots.

While these early leads represent only a fraction of the total vote — primarily from government officials and senior citizens — they often provide the first "mood of the state." Historically, these trends favor the incumbent, but with the record 85.1% turnout, all traditional theories are being put to the test this morning.

May 04, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Udhayanidhi's Test- Can the 'Sun' Shine Without the Shadow?

For the DMK, today isn't just about winning; it’s also about validating the Crown Prince.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has seen a meteoric rise from film producer to Deputy CM, but the ghost of "dynasty politics" remains his biggest hurdle.

While MK Stalin spent decades in the trenches before taking the top job, Udhayanidhi’s ascent has been rapid. Today’s result will answer a critical question: Has the DMK base accepted him as a leader in his own right, or is his popularity merely a reflection of the Karunanidhi-Stalin legacy?

If the DMK sweeps the urban belts where Udhayanidhi campaigned heavily, it’s a green signal for his eventual takeover. If they falter, the whispers within the party may grow into a roar.

May 04, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu's Legacy of Actor-Politicians

With Thalapathy Vijay's TVK making its electoral debut, the inevitable question arises: will he replicate the success of MGR, or share the fate of Sivaji Ganesan? Tamil Nadu’s obsession with cinematic demigods has a deeply mixed electoral track record.

The 'Blockbusters' MG Ramachandran (MGR) and his protégé J Jayalalithaa seamlessly transitioned from cinema to absolute political dominance, ruling the state for decades through the AIADMK.

'Captain' Vijayakanth launched the DMDK in 2005, famously becoming the Leader of the Opposition in 2011, before his party’s influence completely faded in subsequent elections.

Cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan launched his own party in 1988 but faced a humiliating defeat. More recently, Kamal Haasan’s MNM has struggled to win a single seat since its launch.

And then there is the curious case of Rajinikanth, who kept the state guessing for 25 years, announced his political entry, and abruptly withdrew in 2020 citing health reasons.

Where will Vijay land on this spectrum? The EVMs unsealing right now hold the answer.

May 04, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Unusual Alliances in Tamil Nadu Are Not A New Thing

If you think a sudden post-poll pivot today is impossible, history suggests otherwise. Tamil Nadu's political landscape is famous for ideological pragmatism over rigidity.

The most prominent example remains the DMK joining the BJP-led NDA in 1999. The late M Karunanidhi, a stalwart of Dravidian rationalist ideology, aligned with the right-wing BJP under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, securing key portfolios at the Centre.

Similarly, the AIADMK has historically oscillated, famously bringing down the Vajpayee government in 1999, only to ally with the BJP again in later years (2019, 2024) before snapping ties.

Smaller players like the PMK are notorious for switching between the DMK and AIADMK camps based on the prevailing wind.

 

May 04, 2026 07:22 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Could A BJP-TVK Alliance Emerge?

With counting about to be underway, political corridors in Chennai and Delhi are buzzing with hypothetical post-poll arithmetic. If the mandate fractures — as the Axis My India exit poll suggested — all eyes will be on Actor Vijay’s TVK and the BJP.

Throughout the campaign, Vijay positioned TVK as an alternative to the Dravidian duopoly, often taking veiled digs at divisive politics.

However, politics is the art of the possible. If the BJP secures a handful of seats and TVK emerges as a kingmaker, could we see an unexpected handshake?

For the BJP, allying with a massive, localized youth force like TVK would finally provide the deep penetration in Tamil Nadu they have sought for a decade. For TVK, national backing could mean immense bargaining power in the state.

May 04, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: A Historic 84.69% Voter Participation

This election has already made history before a single vote was counted. Tamil Nadu recorded a staggering 84.69% voter turnout — the highest participation rate since Independence, shattering the previous 2011 record of 78.29%.

District-Wise Highlights:

  • Highest Turnout: Karur district led the state with a massive 92.62%.
  • The urban surge was evident with Chennai at 83.73%, Coimbatore at 84.76%, and Madurai at 80.55%.

Historically, such a massive turnout indicates a strong wave or an intense desire for change. Whether this favors the incumbent or the "Vijay factor" will be clear in the next few hours.

May 04, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: When Will the First Trends Appear?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed a massive setup for the TN Election counting day. Here is the timeline for the 234-seat battle:

  • 08:00 AM: Counting of Postal Ballots begins. These early leads often set the initial mood but can change rapidly.
  • 08:30 AM: EVM Counting starts. This is when the high-volume data from the 75,064 polling stations begins to filter in.

Counting is being conducted across 62 designated centres in Tamil Nadu under heavy security. Expect the first reliable set of trends by 10:00 AM.

May 04, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: What Have The Exit Polls Predicted?

Before the first numbers drop, here is a look at the Tamil Nadu Exit Poll results which have set the stage for a dramatic counting day. While most agencies give the edge to the DMK-led alliance, a massive "X-factor" has emerged in the form of Vijay’s TVK.

Agencies like People Pulse (125–145 seats), Matrize (122–132 seats), and P-MARQ (125–145 seats) all project a majority for the M.K. Stalin-led bloc.

The disruptor? Axis My India. It shook the status quo with its exit poll projection. It forecasted a potential earthquake in Dravidian politics with 98–120 seats for Vijay's TVK, potentially pushing the DMK below the 100-mark.

AIADMK's Stake?

EPS-led AIADMK is projected to hover between 60–100 seats according to various trackers, making them a critical player in any post-poll scenario.

May 04, 2026 06:53 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Where Can You Check TN Results?

Looking for the fastest way to track the Tamil Nadu election results counting?

How to track live trends:

While counting begins at 8:00 AM, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will start reflecting official trends on its website (results.eci.gov.in) starting 8:30 AM, once the EVM rounds stabilise.

Official Apps & Live Tracking:

  • ECINET App: Download the official EC app for real-time, seat-wise leads on your smartphone.
  • NDTV Profit Live Blog: For real-time analysis, market reactions, and the fastest updates on key constituencies, stay tuned to our continuous coverage right here.

May 04, 2026 06:42 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live: Hello and Welcome!

Hello! It's 6:40 am, and the countdown is officially on. Whether you are tuning in from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madhurai, or anywhere across the globe, you are in the right place for the top trends, analysis, and the fastest updates, the sharpest data dives, and the first word on who is leading the race for Tamil Nadu.

Grab a coffee and stay with us — we are tracking every development as it happens.
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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