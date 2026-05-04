Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Can Vijay's TVK Challenge DMK?

With Thalapathy Vijay's TVK making its electoral debut, the inevitable question arises: will he replicate the success of MGR, or share the fate of Sivaji Ganesan? Tamil Nadu’s obsession with cinematic demigods has a deeply mixed electoral track record.
The 'Blockbusters' MG Ramachandran (MGR) and his protégé J Jayalalithaa seamlessly transitioned from cinema to absolute political dominance, ruling the state for decades through the AIADMK.
'Captain' Vijayakanth launched the DMDK in 2005, famously becoming the Leader of the Opposition in 2011, before his party’s influence completely faded in subsequent elections.
Cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan launched his own party in 1988 but faced a humiliating defeat. More recently, Kamal Haasan’s MNM has struggled to win a single seat since its launch.
And then there is the curious case of Rajinikanth, who kept the state guessing for 25 years, announced his political entry, and abruptly withdrew in 2020 citing health reasons.
Where will Vijay land on this spectrum? The EVMs unsealing right now hold the answer.