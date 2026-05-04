Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Can Vijay's TVK Challenge DMK?

The wait is finally over. Following a historic, record voter turnout of 84.69%, the counting of votes for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly has officially begun.

Will Chief Minister M.K. Stalin secure a second consecutive term for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, or will Edappadi K. Palaniswami's AIADMK stage a massive comeback? All eyes, however, are on the X-factor of 2026: actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With exit polls sharply divided—some predicting a DMK sweep and others suggesting a massive disruptor role for TVK — Tamil Nadu is staring at its most unpredictable verdict in decades.

From the high-stakes battle in Kolathur and Edappadi to the performance of Seeman's NTK, we bring you every trend, every lead, and every seat-wise result as it happens.

Stay tuned with us for the latest updates!