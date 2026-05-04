Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL Profit Doubles, Ather Energy Net Loss Narrows To Rs 100 Crore

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Several blue-chip stocks are set to declare their March quarter earnings today
3 minutes ago
May 04, 2026
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jyothy Labs, Manappuram Finance, Exide Industries, Tata Technologies, and several others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.
Defence PSU major Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a robust Q4 performance as net profit more than doubled to 1,290 crore and revenue rose 37% YoY. BHEL also declared a dividend of Rs 1.40, beating Street estimates in terms of headline earnings. Shares of the state-run manufactured hit upper circuit in trade after string Q4 results caught investor's attention on D-Street.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, May 4, 2026.
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL declares dividend
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL declares dividend with Q4 numbers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share, alongside its fourth-quarter results. The dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the meeting, the company said. The payout is higher than estimates tracked by Bloomberg, which had projected a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. At the current share price of Rs 362.30, the dividend implies a yield of about 0.4%
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL stock hits upper circuit on Q4 profit beat
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL share price post Q4 scores
Shares of BHEL Ltd. are surging in trade on Monday after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. The stock is trading at Rs 387.5, accounting for gains of 10% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 352.4. This comes on the back of the company's stellar Q4FY26 earnings, where profit doubled on a year-on-year basis. Read Full Here