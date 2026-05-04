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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL Profit Doubles, Ather Energy Net Loss Narrows To Rs 100 Crore

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, May 4, 2026.

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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL Profit Doubles, Ather Energy Net Loss Narrows To Rs 100 Crore
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Several blue-chip stocks are set to declare their March quarter earnings today
3 minutes ago

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jyothy Labs, Manappuram Finance, Exide Industries, Tata Technologies, and several others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Defence PSU major Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a robust Q4 performance as net profit more than doubled to 1,290 crore and revenue rose 37% YoY. BHEL also declared a dividend of Rs 1.40, beating Street estimates in terms of headline earnings. Shares of the state-run manufactured hit upper circuit in trade after string Q4 results caught investor's attention on D-Street.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Follow Live Updates: Stock Market News Today: Nifty Holds 24,200; Sensex Jumps 1,000 Points On State Election Results

May 04, 2026 12:38 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Godrej Properties profit surges 70% YoY

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: GODREJ PROPERTIES Q4 (CONS)

  • Net Profit up 70.2% to Rs 650 crore Vs Rs 382 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 63% At Rs 3,458 crore Vs Rs 2,122 crore YoY
  • EBITDA At Rs 522 crore Vs Rs 110 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin At 15.1% Vs 5.2% YoY
  • Other Income At Rs 348.5 crore Vs Rs 559 crore YoY

May 04, 2026 12:24 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL declares dividend

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL declares dividend with Q4 numbers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share, alongside its fourth-quarter results. The dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the meeting, the company said. The payout is higher than estimates tracked by Bloomberg, which had projected a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. At the current share price of Rs 362.30, the dividend implies a yield of about 0.4%

 

May 04, 2026 11:41 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL stock hits upper circuit on Q4 profit beat

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL share price post Q4 scores

Shares of BHEL Ltd. are surging in trade on Monday after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. The stock is trading at Rs 387.5, accounting for gains of 10% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 352.4. This comes on the back of the company's stellar Q4FY26 earnings, where profit doubled on a year-on-year basis. Read Full Here

BHEL stock surges after Q4 profit beat

 

 

May 04, 2026 11:29 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL Net Profit Doubles, Dividend Declared

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL Net Profit Doubles, Dividend Declared

Net Profit up 155% to Rs 1,290 crore Vs Rs 504 crore YoY

  • Revenue up 36.9% to Rs 12,310 crore Vs Rs 8,993 crore YoY
  • EBITDA At Rs 1,753 crore Vs Rs 832 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin At 14.2% Vs 9.2% YoY
  • Other Income At Rs 243 crore Vs Rs 149 crore YoY

May 04, 2026 11:19 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Ather Energy net loss narrows to Rs 100 crore

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: ATHER ENERGY Q4 EARNINGS

  • Net Loss narrows to Rs 100 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 234 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 73.7% to Rs 1,175 crore Vs Rs 676 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Loss At Rs 69.5 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 172 crore YoY

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