Q4 Results Today Live Updates: BHEL Profit Doubles, Ather Energy Net Loss Narrows To Rs 100 Crore

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jyothy Labs, Manappuram Finance, Exide Industries, Tata Technologies, and several others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Defence PSU major Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a robust Q4 performance as net profit more than doubled to 1,290 crore and revenue rose 37% YoY. BHEL also declared a dividend of Rs 1.40, beating Street estimates in terms of headline earnings. Shares of the state-run manufactured hit upper circuit in trade after string Q4 results caught investor's attention on D-Street.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, May 4, 2026.

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