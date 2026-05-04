BHEL Stock Reaches Upper Circuit After Profit Doubles In Q4

Shares of BHEL Ltd. are surging in trade on Monday after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

The stock is trading at Rs 387.5, accounting for gains of 10% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 352.4. This comes on the back of the company's stellar Q4FY26 earnings, where profit doubled on a year-on-year basis.

Revenue for BHEL also zoomed 36.9% to Rs 12,310 crore compared to Rs 8,993 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was aided by other income of Rs 243 crore for the quarter.

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Photo Credit: BHEL Website

Investors took BHEL's numbers positively, with the stock reaching upper circuit. This marks the continuation of BHEL's stellar rally in the market, with the shares rising as much as 70% in the last 12 months.

BHEL Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 155% to Rs 1,290 crore Vs Rs 504 crore YoY

Revenue up 36.9% to Rs 12,310 crore Vs Rs 8,993 crore YoY

EBITDA At Rs 1,753 crore Vs Rs 832 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 14.2% Vs 9.2% YoY

Other Income At Rs 243 crore Vs Rs 149 crore YoY

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