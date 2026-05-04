Udhayanidhi Stalin To Lose From Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni? Nail-Biting Contest Against TVK Underway

Tamil Nadu's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni State Assembly constituency is witnessing a close fight between DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has so far won 28,349 votes, and TVK's Selvam D who is trailing closely behind with 27,301 votes. These statistics were shared by the Election Commission after the seventh round of counting.



Udhayanidhi, the incumbent MLA, was looking to retain the seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Previously, he was elected from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni in the 2021 assembly elections. A multi-cornered contest is taking place in the constituency.

Udhayanidhi is the son of M K Stalin, the ninth and current chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This 48-year-old politician is a former actor and film producer who has been Tamil Nadu's third deputy chief minister since 2024.

In Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni's assembly constituency, a whopping 90.24% turnout was recorded by the Election Commission of India as compared to 58.33% in the 2021 assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Election Results 2026: Vijay's TVK Emerges Strong in Tamil Nadu, Bengal Tilts Toward BJP — Key Updates

Meanwhile, the results in Tamil Nadu indicate an overhaul in state politics. The trends so far show that actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has made a striking debut, leading in over 108 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly.

The majority mark in the House stands at 118, and while final results are awaited, TVK's strong showing suggests it could emerge as a decisive force in government formation.

This surge marks a significant shift from Tamil Nadu's long-standing bipolar political structure, historically dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: CM MK Stalin Trails As Vijay Effect Hits DMK's Kolathur Stronghold

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