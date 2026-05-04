8th Pay Commission: Telangana, J&K, Ladakh Visit Dates Announced Amid 3.83 Fitment Factor Push

The 8th Central Pay Commission has announced its visit dates for Hyderabad, Srinagar, and Ladakh, according an official notification on Monday.

The Commission said that it will be visiting Hyderabad, Telengana on May 18 and 19 May, 2026 (Monday and Tuesday). Visits to Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir (UT) are scheduled from June 1, 2026 to June 4, 2026 (Monday to Thursday) while Ladakh's visit is scheduled on June 8, 2026 (Monday).

The commission has also provided links to apply for the memorandum on its official website and has attached individual links to book an appointment on or before May 8, 2026, along with 'unique memo Id' generated after submitting memorandum.

Additionally, it informed that it shall be holding separate meetings at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and at cities in other States/ Union Territories in due course. Deadline for memorandum submission from was also recently extendted to April 30, 2026 to May 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Deadline For Memorandum Submission Extended; May 31 New Cutoff For Fitment Factor Pleas

8th Pay Commission: Key NC-JCM Staff Side Proposals

The staff side of National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), in its concluding submission to the 8th Pay Commission, has called for sweeping changes. It has proposed a base pay of Rs 69,000, a fitment factor of 3.83, 6% yearly increments, reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, and a hike in the minimum HRA slab to 30%.

Serving as a unified document, the final memorandum compiles the key demands related to the 8th CPC from prominent employee and pensioner unions within the central government. The NC-JCM operates as the umbrella platform for these organisations.

Beyond the primary demands, the committee has suggested rationalising the 18 existing pay levels into seven, widening the scope of family units to seven categories, securing a minimum of five promotions across a 30-year tenure, and instituting a mechanism to revise pensions every five years.

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