8th Pay Commission: Deadline For Memorandum Submission Extended; May 31 New Cutoff For Fitment Factor Pleas

The 8th Pay Commission has extended deadline of memorandum submission from April 30, 2026 to May 31, 2026. This comes a day after the National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (staff side) had requested for an extension.

However, the Pay Commission did not approve of the NC-JCM's request for submitting the memorandum's PDF and MS Word copies online as well as a physical copy by hand.

“The last date for the submission of responses is May 31, 2026 (Sunday). All submissions are to be made only through the link specified. Paper-based memoranda/hard copies/pdf/emails of the memorandum are not being considered/ entertained by the Commission,” the 8th Pay Commission said in a message on their website.

The Commission further added that authorised, nominated nodal or sub-nodal officer of ministries, departments, Union Territories and officer under their administrative control can also submit their suggestions and memorandum through a structured format under 'Ministry/Department/Union Territory category'.

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NC-JCM in a meeting on Tuesday had requested the 8th Pay Commission chairperson for an extension for the memorandum submission date to May 31. The request was made as the employee body said that ,any organisations and pensioner associations were not able to submit their requests or memorandums online. A similar request was ,ade by many employee and pensioner bodies earlier.

The consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission began with the panel holding key stakeholder discussions in New Delhi between April 28 and April 30. The Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai met representatives of the NC-JCM, the apex body representing central government employees on Tuesday.

A major highlight of the discussions is the demand for a 3.83 fitment factor, which could significantly raise the minimum basic pay to Rs 69,000 from the current Rs 18,000 set under the 7th Pay Commission. The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay, and even small changes in this number can lead to substantial increases in salaries.

The NC-JCM, in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission, has also sought a 6% annual increment, two additional increments at the time of promotion with a minimum benefit of Rs 10,000, and one month's wages as gratuity, among other benefits.

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