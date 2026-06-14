Germany vs Curacao Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Germany open their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey with a Group E clash against Curaçao at the Houston Stadium in Texas. While the four-time champions are overwhelming favourites for this fixture, Die Mannschaft enter the tournament with a chip on their shoulders after disappointing group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Julian Nagelsmann's side enter the tournament in excellent form and will be keen to reassert themselves among the leading contenders for the title. Germany have built momentum in recent months through a dynamic attacking approach centred around Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané, while also showing greater defensive stability.

Under Nagelsmann, Germany have won each of their last nine matches, with their most recent defeat coming against Slovakia in September 2025.

For Curaçao, simply reaching the World Cup represents a landmark achievement. The Caribbean nation is the smallest country ever to qualify for football's biggest tournament and will be eager to make a positive impression on their debut appearance. They're coached by 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, the oldest manager at the tournament, who has built a disciplined side capable of frustrating opponents and exploiting opportunities on the counter-attack.

Germany head into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 victory over the United States in their final warm-up match, with Havertz and Sané finding the net. Curaçao also arrive in good spirits after bouncing back from a 4-1 defeat to Scotland, with a convincing 4-0 win over Aruba in their final warm-up game.

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The contrast in styles should make for an intriguing contest. Germany are expected to dominate possession and look for quick combinations through central areas, while Curaçao are likely to defend in numbers and rely on rapid transitions when opportunities arise.

Match Start Time, Venue

The Germany vs Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match is scheduled to be played at the Houston Stadium, Texas, from 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Germany vs Curacao - Match Referee:

The match will be officiated by Jalal Jiyed of Morocco. He will be assisted by fellow Moroccan officials Zakaria Brinsi and Mustapha Akarkad.

Germany vs Curacao Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Germany and Curaçao in international football.

Form Guide

Germany: W-W-W-W-W

USA 1-2 Germany

Germany 4-0 Finland

Germany 2-1 Ghana

Switzerland 3-4 Germany

Germany 6-0 Slovakia

Curaçao: W-L-D-W-D

Curaçao 4-0 Aruba

Scotland 4-1 Curaçao

Jamaica 0-0 Curaçao

Bermuda 0-7 Curaçao

Curaçao 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago

Probable Lineups, Substitutes, Coach:

Germany

Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz. Substitutes: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Pascal Groß, Antonio Rüdiger, Malick Thiaw, Nadiem Amiri, Felix Nmecha, Assan Ouedraogo, Angelo Stiller, Maximilian Beier, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade.

Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Pascal Groß, Antonio Rüdiger, Malick Thiaw, Nadiem Amiri, Felix Nmecha, Assan Ouedraogo, Angelo Stiller, Maximilian Beier, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade. Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Curaçao

Probable XI (3-4-3): Eloy Room; Juriën Gaari, Riechedly Bazoer, Armando Obispo; Sherel Floranus, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Deveron Fonville; Juninho Bacuna, Jürgen Locadia, Tahith Chong.

Eloy Room; Juriën Gaari, Riechedly Bazoer, Armando Obispo; Sherel Floranus, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Deveron Fonville; Juninho Bacuna, Jürgen Locadia, Tahith Chong. Substitutes : Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch, Joshua Brenet, Roshon van Eijma, Shurandy Sambo, Kevin Felida, Ar'jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe, Jeremy Antonisse, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas and Jearl Margaritha.

: Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch, Joshua Brenet, Roshon van Eijma, Shurandy Sambo, Kevin Felida, Ar'jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe, Jeremy Antonisse, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas and Jearl Margaritha. Coach: Dick Advocaat

Players To Watch

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

At just 23, Musiala has already established himself as one of the most influential players in Germany's setup and enters his fourth major international tournament. Fresh off a domestic double-winning campaign with Bayern Munich, the attacking midfielder remains Julian Nagelsmann's primary weapon against compact defences.

Musiala shared the Golden Boot at Euro 2024 with three goals and carried that form into Germany's World Cup preparations, finding the net in a warm-up victory over Finland earlier this month.

Tahith Chong (Curaçao)

Chong carries a unique story into FIFA World Cup 2026 as the only player in Curaçao's squad born on the Caribbean island itself. After progressing through Manchester United's academy and representing the Netherlands at youth level, the Sheffield United winger switched allegiance to the nation of his birth and has become one of the team's most important attacking outlets.

He underlined his value with a goal against Scotland in a pre-tournament friendly and will be central to Curaçao's hopes of causing an upset against Germany.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Germany vs Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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