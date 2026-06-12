FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Zee5 Limits Subscription To One Device Despite Backlash

Zee Entertainment initially gave Indian football fans a reason to celebrate. Its announcement of a partnership with FIFA to broadcast and live stream the 2026 World Cup in India ended months of uncertainty over whether supporters would be able to watch the tournament from the comfort of their homes.

Many applauded Zee for stepping in where no other broadcaster appeared willing to, taking a chance on a tournament with difficult viewing hours and a crowded sports media market.

However, as the World Cup approached, that early optimism began to fade. Fans soon discovered that the offering they had welcomed so enthusiastically was not quite what they had expected.

To stream matches on electronic devices, Zee introduced two subscription plans: Rs 799 for three months and Rs 1,699 for a year. The Rs 799 plan quickly emerged as the most popular choice among football fans. At the time of its launch, the package was advertised as allowing streaming on up to three devices simultaneously.

Many subscribers, however, were left frustrated after purchasing the plan and discovering that the benefit had been altered. The package now allowed streaming on only one device at a time, leaving customers feeling short-changed. Angry fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, accusing Zee of misleading consumers and demanding that the company restore the original three-device streaming promise.

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Despite the backlash, Zee has maintained its position. According to reports, the three-device streaming option was available only until June 11, before the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Subscribers who purchased the Rs 799 plan before that date retained the multi-device benefit, while those buying the package after June 11 were restricted to streaming on a single device. The company has so far shown no indication of reversing the change despite mounting criticism from football fans.

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