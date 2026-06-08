FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

The biggest sporting spectacle of 2026 is finally here. The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11, bringing together the world's best footballing nations for a month-long celebration of the sport.

The 23rd edition of the men's FIFA World Cup promises to be unlike any before it. For the first time in tournament history, the competition has been expanded to 48 teams, resulting in a record 104 matches that will be played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The expanded format has also led to a significant increase in player participation. A total of 1,248 footballers will feature at the tournament, representing 449 clubs from 71 countries. Among them, 357 players have previously been named in at least one FIFA World Cup squad, while 891 players are set to experience football's biggest stage for the very first time.

The tournament will also welcome four debutants to the World Cup family. Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan have all qualified for their maiden FIFA World Cup appearances, adding a fresh dimension to an already historic edition of the competition.

Also Read: The Ultimate FIFA World Cup Roll Of Honour: Every Champion Since 1930

With the carnival of football ready to get underway, here is what you need to know about how you can watch the FIFA World Cup in India

Official Broadcast Partners

FIFA has tied up with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Zee has also partnered with FIFA to broadcast 39 global football events in India, including the FIFA World Cup 2030, as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

As part of its brand new offering in the sports broadcasting segment, ZEE will launch Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. All these channels will cater to sports content.

Here is how you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches with your direct to home cable service:

Additionally the World Cup matches can also be streamed on Zee's streaming platform the Zee5 app and website.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: EA Sports FC Predicts Spain As Champions

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.